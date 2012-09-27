Where Mao lives on
A portrait of the late Chairman Mao Zedong on a poster in front of a chimney of the thermal power plant in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. Nanjie village, with more than 3,100 residents, is touted to be one of the remaining models of communist China, where the principles of morality and collectivism of the late Chairman Mao still strictly guide the people's daily lives. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A resident drives a motor tricycle past a statue of the late Chairman Mao Zedong (C) next to a portrait of German philosopher Karl Marx (R) at Dong Fang Hong Square in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. Aside from free housing, healthcare, food rations and education, locals working in the village's factories receive an average salary of 2500 yuan, about 400 dollars. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An elderly couple drives past Dong Fang Hong Square in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. The village's return to communism came at the same time as the rest of the country opened up to the capitalist market in the mid 1980s. Mao is still highly revered in Nanjie, enjoying a god-like status. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A boy sits in front of a portrait of the former Soviet dictator Josef Stalin at Dong Fang Hong Square in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Road signs are seen on a street in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A statue of the late Chairman Mao Zedong sits outside a souvenir shop near Dong Fang Hong Square in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The hand of a statue of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at Dong Fang Hong Square in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A boy gestures at kindergarten in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students practice Chinese martial arts near a poster in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A statue of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at Dong Fang Hong Square in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A hand-made television antenna is seen near a thermal power plant on a hazy day in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker adjusts pigment at a printing factory for Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Local resident Yang Guiqin shows her Nanjie Cun welfare card as she buys water at a shop in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Residents rest near portraits of the Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin (L) and dictator Joseph Stalin at Dong Fang Hong Square in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker cycles past a thermal power plant of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Two militiamen leave after standing guard at a statue of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at Dong Fang Hong Square in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker cleans near a poster of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at a thermal power plant of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Workers pack bags of instant noodles onto a truck at an instant noodles factory of the Nanjie Cun Group in front of a poster in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman works at an office of a printing factory of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People work at a production line of an instant noodles factory of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker checks a machine at a printing factory of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Villagers work at a printing factory of the Nanjie Cun Group in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Workers cycle out of a thermal power plant in front of a poster of the late Chairman Mao Zedong in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student is engulfed by the smoke of burning leaves outside an art school in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students practice Chinese martial arts in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Residents push lawn mowers on a street in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A local resident on the balcony of her welfare house at a community in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Elderly residents eat their lunch at a nursing home in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 25, 2012. The words on the wall read, "Overcome consciousness of private-ownership and establish concept of being a big family". REUTERS/Jason Lee
A local resident exercises at a community in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students practice Chinese martial arts near a poster in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. The words on the poster read, "Good people should behave like them". REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students from an art school practice singing in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student from an art school practices next to a poster with a portrait of the late Chairman Mao Zedong (C) and characters of Chinese revolutionary drama in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Women in uniform chat at a community park in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A local resident shows his meal tickets as he receives steamed bread in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A girl next to a portrait of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at a souvenir shop beside Dong Fang Hong Square in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Tourist cars carry visitors towards a portrait of the Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin at Dong Fang Hong Square in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A resident walks past a statue of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at Dong Fang Hong Square in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A boy plays badminton next to a portrait of German philosopher Karl Marx at Dong Fang Hong Square in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A resident carrying her chid cycles past a statue of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at Dong Fang Hong Square at night in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A resident is carried in a rickshaw towards a statue of the late Chairman Mao Zedong at Dong Fang Hong Square in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
