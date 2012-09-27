Where Mao lives on

A portrait of the late Chairman Mao Zedong on a poster in front of a chimney of the thermal power plant in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. Nanjie village, with more than 3,100 residents, is touted to be one of the remaining models of communist China, where the principles of morality and collectivism of the late Chairman Mao still strictly guide the people's daily lives. REUTERS/Jason Lee