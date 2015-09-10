Where migrants outnumber residents

A Syrian refugee is helped out of a dinghy that deflated due to the rocks on the shore, on the isolated islet of Nera, next to the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. The refugees, who sailed in the night and landed on Nera after...more

A Syrian refugee is helped out of a dinghy that deflated due to the rocks on the shore, on the isolated islet of Nera, next to the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. The refugees, who sailed in the night and landed on Nera after mistaking it for Agathonisi, were stuck on the islet. A local fisherman from Agathonisi brought along the dinghy, previously abandoned by others, with him to ferry the migrants to the island of Agathonisi. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

