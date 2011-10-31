Edition:
Where the Internet was born

Monday, October 31, 2011

3420 Boelter Hall, the original location of the first ARPANET node at UCLA in Los Angeles. The original lab, which for years had been used as a classroom, has been recreated as it was in 1969, and will soon reopen with a reunion of the original scientists involved in the first message. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

3420 Boelter Hall, the original location of the first ARPANET node at UCLA in Los Angeles. The original lab, which for years had been used as a classroom, has been recreated as it was in 1969, and will soon reopen with a reunion of the original scientists involved in the first message. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A visitor compares modern-day 3420 Boelter Hall, the birthplace of the Internet, with an archival photograph during the grand opening of the Kleinrock Internet Heritage Site at UCLA in Los Angeles, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A visitor compares modern-day 3420 Boelter Hall, the birthplace of the Internet, with an archival photograph during the grand opening of the Kleinrock Internet Heritage Site at UCLA in Los Angeles, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

UCLA's Interface Message Processor (IMP) (L) is pictured in a UCLA storage closet where it had been stored for over 20 years. UCLA professor Leonard Kleinrock and his team used the IMP, the packet-switching node used to interconnect participant networks to the ARPANET, to send the first message, the letters LO to Stanford Research Institute on October 29, 1969. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

UCLA's Interface Message Processor (IMP) (L) is pictured in a UCLA storage closet where it had been stored for over 20 years. UCLA professor Leonard Kleinrock and his team used the IMP, the packet-switching node used to interconnect participant networks to the ARPANET, to send the first message, the letters LO to Stanford Research Institute on October 29, 1969. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Distinguished Professor of Computer Science at UCLA Leonard Kleinrock in the birthplace of the Internet, at 3420 Boelter Hall in UCLA. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Distinguished Professor of Computer Science at UCLA Leonard Kleinrock in the birthplace of the Internet, at 3420 Boelter Hall in UCLA. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

British computer scientist Peter Kirstein (L) speaks with fellow computer scientists Stephen Casner (R) and Israeli-born Danny Cohen at the grand opening of the Kleinrock Internet Heritage Site and Archive in 3420 Boelter Hall at UCLA in Los Angeles, October 29, 2011. Kirstein was a leader in the international development of the Internet who in 1973, established one of the first two international nodes of the ARPANET. Casner and...more

British computer scientist Peter Kirstein (L) speaks with fellow computer scientists Stephen Casner (R) and Israeli-born Danny Cohen at the grand opening of the Kleinrock Internet Heritage Site and Archive in 3420 Boelter Hall at UCLA in Los Angeles, October 29, 2011. Kirstein was a leader in the international development of the Internet who in 1973, established one of the first two international nodes of the ARPANET. Casner and fellow researcher Cohen, working at the University of Southern California, designed and implemented protocols and software for some of the earliest experiments with packet voice using the ARPANET. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A teletype similar to the one used to communicate with the Sigma 7 computer, which was connected to UCLA's Interface Message Processor (IMP), in the birthplace of the Internet, at 3420 Boelter Hall, the original location of the first ARPANET node. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A teletype similar to the one used to communicate with the Sigma 7 computer, which was connected to UCLA's Interface Message Processor (IMP), in the birthplace of the Internet, at 3420 Boelter Hall, the original location of the first ARPANET node. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A blackboard with the letters LOG and LO, is pictured in 3420 Boelter Hall at UCLA. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A blackboard with the letters LOG and LO, is pictured in 3420 Boelter Hall at UCLA. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

The original log book detailing UCLA professor Leonard Kleinrock and his team using the Interface Message Processor (IMP), at 3420 Boelter Hall in UCLA. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

The original log book detailing UCLA professor Leonard Kleinrock and his team using the Interface Message Processor (IMP), at 3420 Boelter Hall in UCLA. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Internet pioneers (L-R) former program manager and office director of Advanced Research Projects Agency Lawrence Roberts, computer science professor at UCLA Leonard Kleinrock, Israeli-born computer scientist Danny Cohen, British computer scientist Peter Kirstein and Internet technology consultant and former UCLA graduate student Charely Kline pose with a replica of the Sigma 7 computer at the grand opening of the Kleinrock Internet...more

Internet pioneers (L-R) former program manager and office director of Advanced Research Projects Agency Lawrence Roberts, computer science professor at UCLA Leonard Kleinrock, Israeli-born computer scientist Danny Cohen, British computer scientist Peter Kirstein and Internet technology consultant and former UCLA graduate student Charely Kline pose with a replica of the Sigma 7 computer at the grand opening of the Kleinrock Internet Heritage Site and Archive in 3420 Boelter Hall, birthplace of the Internet, at UCLA in Los Angeles, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A detailed view of UCLA's Interface Message Processor (IMP) is seen in a storage closet, where it had been stored for over 20 years, at 3420 Boelter Hall in UCLA. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A detailed view of UCLA's Interface Message Processor (IMP) is seen in a storage closet, where it had been stored for over 20 years, at 3420 Boelter Hall in UCLA. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A detailed view of UCLA's Interface Message Processor (IMP) is pictured in a storage closet, where it had been stored for over 20 years, at 3420 Boelter Hall in UCLA. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A detailed view of UCLA's Interface Message Processor (IMP) is pictured in a storage closet, where it had been stored for over 20 years, at 3420 Boelter Hall in UCLA. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A guest takes a picture of archival photographs of 3420 Boelter Hall during the grand opening of the Kleinrock Internet Heritage Site and Archive in 3420 Boelter Hall, birthplace of the Internet, at UCLA in Los Angeles, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A guest takes a picture of archival photographs of 3420 Boelter Hall during the grand opening of the Kleinrock Internet Heritage Site and Archive in 3420 Boelter Hall, birthplace of the Internet, at UCLA in Los Angeles, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Internet technology consultant and former UCLA graduate student Charley Kline sits next to a teletype similar to the one used to communicate with the Sigma 7 computer at the grand opening of the Kleinrock Internet Heritage Site and Archive in 3420 Boelter Hall, birthplace of the Internet, at UCLA in Los Angeles, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Internet technology consultant and former UCLA graduate student Charley Kline sits next to a teletype similar to the one used to communicate with the Sigma 7 computer at the grand opening of the Kleinrock Internet Heritage Site and Archive in 3420 Boelter Hall, birthplace of the Internet, at UCLA in Los Angeles, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A plaque placed by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers at the birthplace of the Internet, the original location of the first ARPANET node at 3420 Boelter Hall in UCLA. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A plaque placed by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers at the birthplace of the Internet, the original location of the first ARPANET node at 3420 Boelter Hall in UCLA. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

UCLA's Interface Message Processor (IMP) in 3420 Boelter Hall. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

UCLA's Interface Message Processor (IMP) in 3420 Boelter Hall. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Visitors point at an Interface Message Processor (IMP) at the grand opening of the Kleinrock Internet Heritage Site and Archive in 3420 Boelter Hall, the birthplace of the Internet at UCLA in Los Angeles, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Visitors point at an Interface Message Processor (IMP) at the grand opening of the Kleinrock Internet Heritage Site and Archive in 3420 Boelter Hall, the birthplace of the Internet at UCLA in Los Angeles, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A label indicating that UCLA's Interface Message Processor (IMP) was the first unit produced. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A label indicating that UCLA's Interface Message Processor (IMP) was the first unit produced. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Professor of computer science at UCLA Leonard Kleinrock speaks with Israeli-born computer scientist Danny Cohen at the grand opening of the Kleinrock Internet Heritage Site and Archive in 3420 Boelter Hall at UCLA in Los Angeles, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Professor of computer science at UCLA Leonard Kleinrock speaks with Israeli-born computer scientist Danny Cohen at the grand opening of the Kleinrock Internet Heritage Site and Archive in 3420 Boelter Hall at UCLA in Los Angeles, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Professor Leonard Kleinrock, Distinguished Professor of Computer Science at UCLA next to UCLA's Interface Message Processor (IMP) in the birthplace of the Internet, at the 3420 Boelter Hall at UCLA. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Professor Leonard Kleinrock, Distinguished Professor of Computer Science at UCLA next to UCLA's Interface Message Processor (IMP) in the birthplace of the Internet, at the 3420 Boelter Hall at UCLA. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A visitor attends the grand opening of the Kleinrock Internet Heritage Site and Archive in 3420 Boelter Hall, the birthplace of the Internet at UCLA in Los Angeles, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A visitor attends the grand opening of the Kleinrock Internet Heritage Site and Archive in 3420 Boelter Hall, the birthplace of the Internet at UCLA in Los Angeles, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

