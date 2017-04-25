Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Afghan Special Forces inspect inside a cave which was used by suspected Islamic State militants at the site. The remote site in eastern Afghanistan where the U.S. military dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb ever deployed in combat earlier this...more

Afghan Special Forces inspect inside a cave which was used by suspected Islamic State militants at the site. The remote site in eastern Afghanistan where the U.S. military dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb ever deployed in combat earlier this month bears signs of the weapon's power, but little evidence of how much material and human damage it inflicted. REUTERS/Parwiz

Close