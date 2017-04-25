Edition:
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

A damaged house and burnt trees are seen at the site where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs'', struck the Achin district of the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Afghan Special Forces inspect inside a cave which was used by suspected Islamic State militants at the site. The remote site in eastern Afghanistan where the U.S. military dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb ever deployed in combat earlier this month bears signs of the weapon's power, but little evidence of how much material and human damage it inflicted. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Within a few hundred feet of the apparent blast site, leaves remained intact on trees, belying initial expectations that the explosion may have sent a destructive blast wave for up to a mile. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Afghan officials have said nearly 100 militants and no civilians were killed, but the remoteness of the area, the presence of Islamic State fighters, and, more recently, American security forces, has left those claims unverified. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
While the 21,600-pound (9,797-kg) GBU-43 is billed as the U.S. military's most powerful non-nuclear bomb, its destructive power, equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT, pales in comparison with the relatively small atomic bombs dropped on Japan at the end of World War Two. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Afghan Special Forces inspect inside a cave which was used by suspected Islamic State militants at the site. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Burnt trees are seen the site. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
A video shows the moment before a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs", struck the Achin district of the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan, bordering Pakistan. U.S. Department of Defense/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
A video shows the moment a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs", struck the Achin district of the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan, bordering Pakistan. U.S. Department of Defense/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
A video shows the moment a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs", struck the Achin district of the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan, bordering Pakistan. DVIDS/Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
A video shows the moment a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs", struck the Achin district of the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan, bordering Pakistan. U.S. Department of Defense/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
The GBU-43/B, also known as the Massive Ordnance Air Blast, detonates during a 2003 test at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
The GBU-43/B is launched successfully from a MC-130E Combat Talon I aircraft during a 2003 test at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
