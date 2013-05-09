Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 9, 2013 | 8:00pm BST

Where the Pope will visit

<p>A statue of the Pope John Paul II is pictured in front of the Rio de Janeiro's Cathedral, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, May 9, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the pope to preside at the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth. The pope's participation in World Youth Day events starts on the evening of July 25 in Rio's famed Copacabana Beach area and culminates with a huge open-air Mass in the Guaratiba area of the city on July 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A statue of the Pope John Paul II is pictured in front of the Rio de Janeiro's Cathedral, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, May 9, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as...more

Thursday, May 09, 2013

A statue of the Pope John Paul II is pictured in front of the Rio de Janeiro's Cathedral, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, May 9, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the pope to preside at the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth. The pope's participation in World Youth Day events starts on the evening of July 25 in Rio's famed Copacabana Beach area and culminates with a huge open-air Mass in the Guaratiba area of the city on July 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
1 / 16
<p>Beachgoers walk on Copacabana beach, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Beachgoers walk on Copacabana beach, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Beachgoers walk on Copacabana beach, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
2 / 16
<p>Residents talk in front of the Chapel of Sao Sebastiao where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. Pope Francis will visit the poor in the favela and meet young prisoners when he travels to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Residents talk in front of the Chapel of Sao Sebastiao where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. Pope Francis will visit the poor in the favela and meet young prisoners when he...more

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Residents talk in front of the Chapel of Sao Sebastiao where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. Pope Francis will visit the poor in the favela and meet young prisoners when he travels to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
3 / 16
<p>A resident passes by a message to Pope Francis written on the gate of a house ahead of the pope's upcoming visit, in Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. The message reads, "The Pope will come to Varginha to visit the poor. The poor will be very happy". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A resident passes by a message to Pope Francis written on the gate of a house ahead of the pope's upcoming visit, in Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. The message reads, "The Pope will come to Varginha to visit the poor. The poor will...more

Thursday, May 09, 2013

A resident passes by a message to Pope Francis written on the gate of a house ahead of the pope's upcoming visit, in Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. The message reads, "The Pope will come to Varginha to visit the poor. The poor will be very happy". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
4 / 16
<p>A man reads a newspaper at the Quinta da Boa Vista park, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a gathering on July 26 during his upcoming visit, is seen in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A man reads a newspaper at the Quinta da Boa Vista park, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a gathering on July 26 during his upcoming visit, is seen in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, May 09, 2013

A man reads a newspaper at the Quinta da Boa Vista park, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a gathering on July 26 during his upcoming visit, is seen in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
5 / 16
<p>A woman prays inside the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro May 7, 2013. Pope Francis will visit the poor in a favela and meet young prisoners when he travels to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July, the Vatican said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A woman prays inside the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro May 7, 2013. Pope Francis will visit the poor in a favela and meet young prisoners when he travels...more

Thursday, May 09, 2013

A woman prays inside the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro May 7, 2013. Pope Francis will visit the poor in a favela and meet young prisoners when he travels to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July, the Vatican said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
6 / 16
<p>Children jog near a bird at the Quinta da Boa Vista park, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a gathering on July 26 during his upcoming visit, in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Children jog near a bird at the Quinta da Boa Vista park, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a gathering on July 26 during his upcoming visit, in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Children jog near a bird at the Quinta da Boa Vista park, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a gathering on July 26 during his upcoming visit, in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
7 / 16
<p>Ana Alves de Souza, 76, walks at the altar of the Chapel of Sao Sebastiao, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Ana Alves de Souza, 76, walks at the altar of the Chapel of Sao Sebastiao, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Ana Alves de Souza, 76, walks at the altar of the Chapel of Sao Sebastiao, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
8 / 16
<p>Josefa da Silva, 76, who hopes that her home will be visited by Pope Francis during his upcoming trip, is pictured inside her home at the Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Josefa da Silva, 76, who hopes that her home will be visited by Pope Francis during his upcoming trip, is pictured inside her home at the Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Josefa da Silva, 76, who hopes that her home will be visited by Pope Francis during his upcoming trip, is pictured inside her home at the Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
9 / 16
<p>Women pray inside the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Women pray inside the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Women pray inside the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
10 / 16
<p>A man enters the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A man enters the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, May 09, 2013

A man enters the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
11 / 16
<p>General view of the Manguinhos slum, which Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip, in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

General view of the Manguinhos slum, which Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip, in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, May 09, 2013

General view of the Manguinhos slum, which Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip, in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
12 / 16
<p>Pope Francis is seen on a poster promoting a CD of music for the 2013 World Youth Day, on the door of the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where the pope is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Pope Francis is seen on a poster promoting a CD of music for the 2013 World Youth Day, on the door of the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where the pope is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013....more

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Pope Francis is seen on a poster promoting a CD of music for the 2013 World Youth Day, on the door of the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where the pope is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
13 / 16
<p>The altar is pictured inside the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

The altar is pictured inside the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, May 09, 2013

The altar is pictured inside the Chapel of Sao Jeronimo, where Pope Francis is expected to visit during his upcoming trip to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
14 / 16
<p>Youths play soccer on the field where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Youths play soccer on the field where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, May 09, 2013

Youths play soccer on the field where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit to Manguinhos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
15 / 16
<p>A man walks near a surfboard on Copacabana beach, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the pope to preside at the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth. The pope's participation in World Youth Day events starts on the evening of July 25 in Rio's famed Copacabana Beach area and culminates with a huge open-air Mass in the Guaratiba area of the city on July 28. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A man walks near a surfboard on Copacabana beach, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main...more

Thursday, May 09, 2013

A man walks near a surfboard on Copacabana beach, where Pope Francis is expected to lead a mass during his upcoming visit, in Rio de Janeiro May 9, 2013. Pope Francis will travel to Brazil on his first international trip as pontiff in July. The main purpose of the trip is for the pope to preside at the Catholic Church's World Day of Youth. The pope's participation in World Youth Day events starts on the evening of July 25 in Rio's famed Copacabana Beach area and culminates with a huge open-air Mass in the Guaratiba area of the city on July 28. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
India's missing daughters

India's missing daughters

Next Slideshows

India's missing daughters

India's missing daughters

In 2013, 725 children in Delhi were reported missing and are untraced, according to data from India's Zonal Integrated Police Network website.

09 May 2013
Hazy days in China

Hazy days in China

Air quality is of increasing concern to China's leadership.

09 May 2013
Election rallies in Pakistan

Election rallies in Pakistan

Political parties joust their way to Saturday's elections.

09 May 2013
The Giving Pledgers

The Giving Pledgers

A selection of some of the 114 who have pledged to give at least half of their fortunes to charity as part of a philanthropic campaign by Warren Buffett and...

08 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures