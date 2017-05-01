White House Correspondents' dinner
Dr. Nina Radcliff of Fox News wears a newspaper-themed dress as she arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Attendees stand for the national anthem at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward (L-R) and Carl Bernstein stand with White House Correspondents' Association President Jeff Mason of Reuters at the head table before the association's dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An attendee photobombs Al Sharpton as he arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kate Snow of NBC News arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts and his wife Kyra Phillips, of CNN, arrive on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Thomas Roberts of MSNBC (L) and his spouse Patrick Abner arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Van Jones arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jim Acosta of CNN arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Radio reporter April Ryan (L) arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Representative Darrell Issa (R-CA) (seated, C) attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Chris Matthews of MSNBC arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jake Tapper of CNN arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kennedy Montgomery of Fox News arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Don Lemon of CNN arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Fox News on-air contributors arrive on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein stands for the national anthem at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hasan Minhaj (L), of Comedy Central, talks to a member of the audience at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) (C) speaks with Andrea Mitchell of NBC News (2nd R, obscured) at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Boris Epshteyn, a former Trump White House press office official, arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.