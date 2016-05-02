White House correspondents dinner
President Barack Obama looks as Jerry Seib of The Wall Street Journal offers him a toast at the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Actress Emma Watson attends the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama greets White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) President Carol Lee. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama says "Obama out!". REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and wife Stephanie. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama and First lady Michelle Obama stand during a presentation of colors. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Actress Helen Mirren points to a "Prince" symbol she is wearing as she arrives on the red carpet. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bill Nye the Science Guy arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Michelle Dockery. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Reverend Al Sharpton (L) and actor Michael Kelly greet each other as they arrive on the red carpet. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama laughs. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Actresses Tracee Ellis Ross (L) and Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Emma Watson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Model Daniela Lopez. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actors Tom Hiddleston and Carrie Fisher and her dog. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
NBC/MSNBC talent. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Rachel McAdams. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Lisa Edelstein. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Model Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
NBA basketball player Carmelo Anthony and wife, Lala. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Journalist Jason Rezaian and wife, Yeganeh Salehi. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Eric Trump, son of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, and wife, Lara. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Neve Campbell. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Candace Cameron-Bure. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The View cast (L-R), Paula Faris, Michelle Collins, Raven Simone, Joy Behar and Candace Cameron-Bure. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Fashion designer Tory Burch. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Priyanka Chopra. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Model Christy Turlington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Keegan-Michael Key. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Singer Aretha Franklin. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Television personality Theresa M. Manigault. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Jeff Goldblum and wife, Emilie Livingston. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Morgan Freeman. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
