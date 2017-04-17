White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. national anthem as he stands with a performer in an Easter Bunny costume at the White House Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First lady Melania Trump smiles after reading the children's book "Party Animals". REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump and first lady Melania on the South Lawn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump holds an Easter greeting card he made that will be sent to a member of the military. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump and his son Donald Trump, Jr., watch. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump, first lady Melania and their son Barron watch as parents help their children during the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Melania Trump reads the children's book "Party Animals". REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump stands with his son Barron, first lady Melania and a performer in an Easter Bunny costume. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A boy wears a Make America Great Again hat. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump greets well wishers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Children take part in the White House Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump, first lady Melania and their son Barron listen as a military band plays. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump blows a whistle to start the White House Easter Egg Roll alongside first lady Melania and his son Barron. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump and his son Donald Trump, Jr. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump makes an Easter greeting card that will be sent to a member of the military. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump, first lady Melania and their son Barron make Easter greeting cards that will be sent to a member of the military. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
