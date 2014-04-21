Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Apr 21, 2014 | 7:05pm BST

White House Easter Egg Roll

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama next to the Easter Bunny during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama react during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Ivanna Ezell, 4, from Maryland participates in the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Children take part in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet children during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Children participate in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama tastes a kale smoothie during a healthy cooking demonstration with chef Marc Murphy and actors Cameron Boyce and Peyton List during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Guests take pictures with the Easter Bunny during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Children participate in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>Ella Jane Michael, 4, from Fishersville, VA, takes part in the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reads to children from the book "My Garden" during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama acts out the line "gnashed their terrible teeth" from the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reads to children from the book "My Garden" during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama pumps her arms after sharing a high-five with children after reading to them from the book "My Garden" during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama tries his hand at mini tennis during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama prepares to shoot some baskets with former NBA player Etan Thomas during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama reads from the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Monday, April 21, 2014

