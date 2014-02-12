White House State Dinner
President Obama and first lady Michelle welcome French President Francois Hollande to the White House for a State Dinner, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and first lady Michelle welcome French President Francois Hollande to the White House for a State Dinner, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Stephen Colbert greets a reporter as he arrives for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Stephen Colbert greets a reporter as he arrives for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Entrepreneur Elon Musk and his wife Talulah Musk arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Entrepreneur Elon Musk and his wife Talulah Musk arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
French President Francois Hollande speaks next to President Obama during the State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French President Francois Hollande speaks next to President Obama during the State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse talk with Secretary of State John Kerry during the State Dinner at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse talk with Secretary of State John Kerry during the State Dinner at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Managing Director for the IMF Christine Lagarde arrives for the State Dinner at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Managing Director for the IMF Christine Lagarde arrives for the State Dinner at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Director J.J. Abrams and wife, actress Katie McGrath arrive for the State Dinner at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Director J.J. Abrams and wife, actress Katie McGrath arrive for the State Dinner at the White House February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Singer Mary J. Blige performs at the State Dinner honoring French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Singer Mary J. Blige performs at the State Dinner honoring French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse arrive for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse arrive for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her father Gerard Louis-Dreyfus arrive for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her father Gerard Louis-Dreyfus arrive for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk out to greet French President Francois Hollande as he arrives for a State Dinner in his honor at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk out to greet French President Francois Hollande as he arrives for a State Dinner in his honor at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama and his wife Michelle greet French President Francois Hollande as he arrives for a State Dinner in his honor at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama and his wife Michelle greet French President Francois Hollande as he arrives for a State Dinner in his honor at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jill Abramson, executive editor of The New York Times, arrives for the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Jill Abramson, executive editor of The New York Times, arrives for the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Obama and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during a State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during a State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during the State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during the State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mary J Blige arrives for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Mary J Blige arrives for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Charles Schumer and vice chancellor at the City University of New York Iris Weinshall arrive for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Charles Schumer and vice chancellor at the City University of New York Iris Weinshall arrive for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Representative Paul Ryan and his wife Janna arrive for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Representative Paul Ryan and his wife Janna arrive for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan arrives for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan arrives for the State Dinner at the White House, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Next Slideshows
Best of Sochi - Day 5
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
Slum fire aftermath
A fire destroys at least 200 shanties and 20 shops in Bangladesh.
Displaced in Central African Republic
Residents fleeing violence camp at Bangui M'Poko International Airport.
Preparing for the state dinner
President Obama shows French President Francois Hollande around Thomas Jefferson's Virginia residence before their upcoming state dinner together.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.