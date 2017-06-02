Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jun 2, 2017 | 6:15pm BST

Who are the world's biggest polluters?

1: China is the largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world, according to the most recent data from the Global Carbon Project. China emits about 10,357 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2009
2: The United States is second, with about 5,414 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2007
3: India emits about 2,274 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2009
4: The Russian Federation emits about 1,617 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2007
5: Japan emits about 1,237 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2008
6: Germany emits about 798 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
7: Iran emits about 648 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2006
8: Saudi Arabia emits about 601 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/ Ali Jarekji

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2007
9: South Korea emits about 592 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2009
10: Canada emits about 557 million metric tons per year. Source: <a href='http://bit.ly/2fNItbR' target='_blank'>http://bit.ly/2fNItbR</a> REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2009
