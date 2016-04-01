Who has nukes?
According to the Federation of American Scientists, the United States has an estimated inventory of 6,970 nuclear warheads, with 1,750 of them strategically deployed. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool
Russia is estimated to have around 7,300 nuclear warheads, although the total is uncertain because there is no accurate count of tactical weapons. Of these, an estimated 1,790 are strategically deployed. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
France has pared down its arsenal to approximately 300 nuclear warheads. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
China is estimated to have about 260 strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, and stocks of fissile material sufficient to produce a much larger arsenal. REUTERS/China Daily
Britain's nuclear stockpile consists of about 215 strategic and "sub-strategic" warheads on four Vanguard-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Pakistan is believed to possess a nuclear inventory of 110-130 warheads. REUTERS/Stringer
India has formally declared itself a nuclear weapon state. New Delhi is likely to have manufactured weapons-grade plutonium for at least 100-120 warheads. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation
Israel is widely understood to possess a sizable nuclear arsenal but maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity. Based on estimates of the plutonium production capacity of the Dimona reactor, Israel has enough plutonium for approximately 100-200...more
North Korea tested its fourth nuclear bomb in January. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
India overpass collapses
GRAPHIC CONTENT: An overpass under construction in the bustling city of Kolkata collapsed onto moving traffic below.
Clashes in France
Demonstrators take to the streets to protest plans for a pro-business loosening of the France's protective labor laws.
Zaha Hadid: 1950-2016
The Iraqi-British architect, famed for her curvy, futuristic buildings, has died at age 65.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.