Pictures | Thu Aug 13, 2015 | 3:56pm BST

Who has nukes?

According to the Federation of American Scientists, the United States has an estimated inventory of 7,200 nuclear warheads, with 1,900 of them strategically deployed. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2009
Russia is estimated to have around 7,500 nuclear warheads, although the total is uncertain because there is no accurate count of tactical weapons. Of these, an estimated 1,750 are strategically deployed. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2009
France has pared down its arsenal to approximately 300 nuclear warheads. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2007
Britain's nuclear stockpile consists of about 200 strategic and "sub-strategic" warheads on four Vanguard-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2009
China is estimated to have about 250 strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, and stocks of fissile material sufficient to produce a much larger arsenal. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2007
India has formally declared itself a nuclear weapon state. New Delhi is likely to have manufactured weapons-grade plutonium for at least 100 warheads. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2012
North Korea tested its first nuclear explosive device in October 2006 and its second in May 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2012
Pakistan is believed to possess a nuclear inventory of just over 100 warheads. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2008
Israel is widely understood to possess a sizable nuclear arsenal but maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity. Based on estimates of the plutonium production capacity of the Dimona reactor, Israel has enough plutonium for approximately 100-200 advanced nuclear explosive devices. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2009
