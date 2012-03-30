Who wants to be a mega millionaire?
People stand in line to play the lottery at the Town & Country news stand in Los Angeles, California March 30, 2012. Buzz is building around the largest lottery jackpot in world history, now up to $640 million ahead of the drawing taking place in Atlanta late Friday night. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People stand in line to play the lottery at the Town & Country news stand in Los Angeles, California March 30, 2012. Buzz is building around the largest lottery jackpot in world history, now up to $640 million ahead of the drawing taking place in Atlanta late Friday night. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman holds cash and lottery tickets while standing in line to play the lottery at the Town & Country news stand in Los Angeles, California March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman holds cash and lottery tickets while standing in line to play the lottery at the Town & Country news stand in Los Angeles, California March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People stand in line to play the lottery at the Town & Country news stand in Los Angeles, California March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People stand in line to play the lottery at the Town & Country news stand in Los Angeles, California March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman walks past a storefront displaying the jackpot total of Friday's Mega Millions lottery in Hoboken, New Jersey, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A woman walks past a storefront displaying the jackpot total of Friday's Mega Millions lottery in Hoboken, New Jersey, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A woman fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a tobacco shop on Broadway, in New York, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A woman fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a tobacco shop on Broadway, in New York, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An electric sign advertising the Mega Millions lottery jackpot is seen on a New York City phone booth on the upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An electric sign advertising the Mega Millions lottery jackpot is seen on a New York City phone booth on the upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Veronica Balbas holds her Mega Millions lottery tickets for Friday's draw in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Veronica Balbas holds her Mega Millions lottery tickets for Friday's draw in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Veena Thompson (L) and Francisco Delgado fill out Mega Millions lottery slips for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Veena Thompson (L) and Francisco Delgado fill out Mega Millions lottery slips for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A woman buys Mega Millions lottery tickets at a shop on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman buys Mega Millions lottery tickets at a shop on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Francisco Delgado fills out a Mega Millions lottery slip for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Francisco Delgado fills out a Mega Millions lottery slip for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Alberto Anila and Marta Anila line up in the parking lot at Bluebird Liquor to purchase Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Alberto Anila and Marta Anila line up in the parking lot at Bluebird Liquor to purchase Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Lisa Miller (R) fills out a Mega Millions lottery slip for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Lisa Miller (R) fills out a Mega Millions lottery slip for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A sign advertises Mega Millions lottery tickets at a shop on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. The multi-state Mega Millions lottery jackpot reached a record $500 million ahead of the next drawing on Friday. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A sign advertises Mega Millions lottery tickets at a shop on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. The multi-state Mega Millions lottery jackpot reached a record $500 million ahead of the next drawing on Friday. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday's estimated jackpot of $500 million is displayed in Hoboken, New Jersey March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday's estimated jackpot of $500 million is displayed in Hoboken, New Jersey March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Francisco Delgado (L) fills out a Mega Millions lottery slip for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Francisco Delgado (L) fills out a Mega Millions lottery slip for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Johnpaul Siha leaves Bluebird Liquor with his Mega Millions lottery tickets for Friday's draw in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Johnpaul Siha leaves Bluebird Liquor with his Mega Millions lottery tickets for Friday's draw in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A woman purchases Mega Millions lottery tickets for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A woman purchases Mega Millions lottery tickets for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man holds his Mega Millions lottery ticket at a shop on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man holds his Mega Millions lottery ticket at a shop on New York City's upper west side of Manhattan March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket in her mouth in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A woman holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket in her mouth in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Richard Assif exits Bluebird Liquor with a Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Richard Assif exits Bluebird Liquor with a Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday's drawing that has surpassed a jackpot of over $540 million, in Lawndale, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn