Pictures | Tue Feb 19, 2013 | 2:05pm GMT

Who's at LFW?

<p>Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, actress Freida Pinto and singer Rita Ora watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and designer Diane Von Furstenberg judge the Woolmark Prize during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Musician Tinie Tempah arrives for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2013 Show in Hyde Park during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singer Rita Ora arrives for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2013 Show in Hyde Park during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Performer Louis Tomlinson from One Direction sits with his friend in the front row at the Unique for Topshop Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>(L-R) Rochelle Humes, Frankie Sandford, Una Healy, Vanessa White and Mollie King from of the music group The Saturdays and singer Pixie Lott sit in the front row at the Julien Macdonald Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Peaches Geldof, the daughter of Musician Bob Geldof, poses for a photo before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Actress Kate Beckinsale arrives for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2013 Show in Hyde Park during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singer Rihanna walks out onto the catwalk after the presentation of her Rihanna for River Island Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Taiwanese socialite Aimee Sun arrives for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2013 Show at Hyde Park in London, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrives for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2013 Show in Hyde Park during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Mollie King and Frankie Sandford of the music group The Saturdays arrive for the presentation of the Moschino Cheap and Chic Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Olivia Palermo arrives for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2013 Show in Hyde Park during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Model Pixie Geldof, daughter of musician Bob Geldof, sits in the front row before the presentation of the Moschino Cheap and Chic Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Film Director Tom Hooper arrives for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2013 Show in Hyde Park during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Actress Freida Pinto arrives for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2013 Show in Hyde Park during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singer Rita Ora arrives for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2013 Show in Hyde Park during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Olympic cyclist Victoria Pendleton (2nd R) sits in the front row before the presentation of Unique for Topshop Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Musician Bryan Adams and model Jodie Kidd (L) sit at the front row before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Model Gabriella Wilde arrives for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2013 Show in Hyde Park during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Singer Pixie Lott sits in the front row with her boyfriend, model Oliver Cheshire, before the presentation of the Moschino Cheap and Chic Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Editor of U.S. Vogue, Anna Wintour arrives for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2013 Show in Hyde Park during London Fashion Week, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Actress Jaime Winstone sits in the front row at the Felder &amp; Felder Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>South Korean actress Kim Hee-sun arrives for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2013 Show at Hyde Park in London, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Actress Kate Bosworth arrives at the Unique for Topshop Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Conceptual artist Pandemonia, together with musicians Mollie King, VV Brown, and Kate Nash sit in the front row at the Felder &amp; Felder Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Fashion editor of the International Herald Tribune Suzy Menkes works on her laptop before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Actor Douglas Booth arrives for the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2013 Show in Hyde Park during London Fashion Week February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Socialite Pixie Geldof and Topshop owner Phillip Green are seen in the front row before the presentation of Unique for Topshop Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour, fashion designer Nicole Farhi (C) and Elle UK editor-in-chief Lorraine Candy sit in the front row before the presentation of the Matthew Williamson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

