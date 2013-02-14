Edition:
Who's at NYFW?

<p>Singer Miley Cyrus watches a model presents a creation from the Marchesa Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, February 14, 2013

<p>Uma Thurman and Gretchen Mol attend the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Thursday, February 14, 2013

<p>(L-R) Hilary Swank, Zoe Saldana, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Paz Vega attend the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 14, 2013

<p>Drew Barrymore watches a presentation of the Rag &amp; Bone Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, February 14, 2013

<p>Selena Gomez attends the Adidas NEO Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, February 14, 2013

<p>Nicky Hilton arrives for the Rebecca Minkoff Fall 2013 show at New York Fashion Week in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Thursday, February 14, 2013

<p>Singer and actress Katharine McPhee (L) poses with models and DJs Atlanta de Cadenet-Taylor (2nd L), Harley Viera-Newton and Leigh Lezark (R) at the presentation of the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 14, 2013

<p>Actress Chloe Sevigny and models present creations from the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Thursday, February 14, 2013

<p>Christina Ricci attends the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Thursday, February 14, 2013

<p>Model Jessica Hart, actress Jenna Malone and Katherine Heigl sit in the front row at the J. Mendel Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 14, 2013

<p>Actress Allison Williams speaks to the media before the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, February 14, 2013

<p>Anna Wintour at the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Thursday, February 14, 2013

<p>Stephanie Seymour is seen before the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, February 14, 2013

<p>Carmen Electra attends the Vivienne Tam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, February 14, 2013

<p> Kristin Chenoweth poses for photographers as she stands on the runway before the Project Runway show at Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Thursday, February 14, 2013

