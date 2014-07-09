Who's at Sun Valley?
Rupert Murdoch, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc CEO, arrives for the first day of the Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook (L) walks with Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Facebook, arrives with her husband David Goldberg, CEO of SurveyMonkey. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.com. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
IAC/InterActiveCorp Chairman Barry Diller (R) and NBC Universal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer talk. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett wears a shirt covered with images of ukuleles. Buffett plays the ukulele as a hobby. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walk with his wife Priscilla Chan. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tim Armstrong, CEO and Chairman of AOL Inc. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tom Evans, advisor of Bankrate Inc. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hiroshi Mikitani, CEO of Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Henry Kravis, co-founder of private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein of The Weinstein Company. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Time Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes (R) walks with venture capitalist Vivi Nevo, who is a major shareholder in Time Warner. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Time Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook (backfacing camera, in blue) listens to film producer Harvey Weinstein of The Weinstein Company (L) as Hollywood agent James Wiatt (2nd L) looks on. At right is Mike White, CEO of DirecTV. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ted Leonsis (C), CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment and majority owner of the NHL Washington Capitals and the NBA Washington Wizards, reacts next to Time Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes (R) and DirecTV CEO Mike White. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Donald Graham, CEO of Graham Holdings Company, arrives with his wife Amanda Bennett. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Herb Allen, head of Allen and Company. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Actress Candice Bergen, arrives with husband Marshall Rose. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Robert Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, arrives with his wife Willow Bay. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Phil Jackson, president of the New York Knicks of the NBA, arrives on a cart. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fashion designer Diana von Furstenberg and husband Barry Diller, chairman of IAC/InterActiveCorp. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Victor Koo, CEO of Youku Tudou Inc. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
The other Pakistan
Amidst instability and social conservatism in Pakistan, some of the country's more affluent residents fashion a very different kind of lifestyle for themselves.
Obama at the bar
President Barack Obama shares drinks and plays pool during a stopover in Denver.
Washington welcomes marijuana
Washington becomes the second state to sell marijuana for recreational use.
The next Panama Canal?
Lake Nicaragua or Cocibolca is part of proposed plans for a new canal that would compete with the Panama Canal.
MORE IN PICTURES
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.