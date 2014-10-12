Wife Carrying Championships
Seth Swanberg carries Lisa Swanberg through the water pit while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Eventual winners Jesse Wall carries Christina Arsenault over the first obstacle while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Nathan Johnson carries Tia Johnson out of the water pit while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Brian Chin carries Kerrie Keller while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jeff and Kelly Lyons clear the first obstacle while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Christian Carlsson (44) carries Tuyet Nguyen ahead of Kevin Chamberlain (rear), carrying Chantal Colpitts, in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Contestants leave the starting line to compete in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Richard Cannon carries Annie Leslie through the water pit while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Shane Arnold and Brandy Bates clear the second obstacle ahead of Ian and Susan Bell (L) while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ian Beall (L) carries Susan Beall over the second obstacle while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Christina Arsenault and Jesse Wall (R) celebrate after winning the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Competitiors run the down hill portion of the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
World of "Hello Kitty"
A museum exhibit opens in Los Angeles honoring the 40th anniversary of "Hello Kitty."
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners
Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.
Hong Kong - What Next?
Portraits of protesters and details of life on the barricades.
Under a blood moon
The moon turns a coppery red as it passes into Earth's shadow.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Battleground Mosul
The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.