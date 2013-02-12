Edition:
Tue Feb 12, 2013

Wife. Mother. Rebel fighter.

<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontline as her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, looks on at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontline as her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, looks on at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013.

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontline as her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, looks on at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman

<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, prepare their weapons before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. Um Jaafar was a women's hairdresser before the revolution and after being trained by her husband, she is now a member of a Sawt al-Haq battalion on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, prepare their weapons before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. Um Jaafar was a women's...more

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, prepare their weapons before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. Um Jaafar was a women's hairdresser before the revolution and after being trained by her husband, she is now a member of a Sawt al-Haq battalion on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, sits with her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, and her daughter Faten at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, sits with her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, and her daughter Faten at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013.

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, sits with her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, and her daughter Faten at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, sits with her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, and her daughter Faten at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, sits with her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, and her daughter Faten at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013.

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, sits with her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, and her daughter Faten at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, prepare their weapons before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, prepare their weapons before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013.

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, prepare their weapons before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, stay near cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, stay near cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013.

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, stay near cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, stay near cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, stay near cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013.

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, stay near cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, take cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, take cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013.

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, take cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013.

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman

Living in a tomb

Living in a tomb

Living in a tomb

Living in a tomb

A day with a homeless Serbian man who lives in a cemetery.

12 Feb 2013
Brazil Carnival

Brazil Carnival

The costumes and floats at the annual street party.

12 Feb 2013
The Catholic faith

The Catholic faith

A look at the lives of Catholics around the world.

12 Feb 2013
Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

Across Asia and around the world, people prepare for the coming Lunar New Year, welcoming in the Year of the Snake.

11 Feb 2013

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

Pictures