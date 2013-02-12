Wife. Mother. Rebel fighter.
Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontline as her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, looks on at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013....more
Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontline as her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, looks on at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman
Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, prepare their weapons before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. Um Jaafar was a women's...more
Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, prepare their weapons before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. Um Jaafar was a women's hairdresser before the revolution and after being trained by her husband, she is now a member of a Sawt al-Haq battalion on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, stay near cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman more
Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, stay near cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
