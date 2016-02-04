WikiLeaks' Assange 'unlawfully detained'
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a news conference at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Britain, in August 18, 2014. Assange's three-and-a-half-year stay in the Ecuadorian embassy in London amounts to 'unlawful detention', a United Nations...more
A United Nations flag is seen at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, United States, September 25, 2013. Assange, a former computer hacker who has been holed up in the embassy since June 2012, told the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention that he...more
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in London August 19, 2012. Britain said it had never arbitrarily detained Assange and that the Australian had voluntarily avoided arrest by jumping bail to flee to the...more
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stand outside Ecuador's embassy in central London June 16, 2013. The Metropolitan Police said Assange will be arrested if he leaves the embassy and then extradited to Sweden for questioning over...more
Police reinforcements arrive before a speech by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, August 19, 2012. "Should the U.N. announce tomorrow that I have lost my case against the United Kingdom and Sweden, I shall exit the embassy at...more
Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa (R) talks to Christine Assange (L), mother of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, during a meeting at Carondelet Palace in Quito August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Granja
A wanted page for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the Interpol Internet website taken December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside Ellingham Hall, the home of his friend, journalist Vaughan Smith, in Norfolk, England December 17, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a demonstration against secret monitoring programmes PRISM, TEMPORA, INDECT and showing solidarity with whistleblowers Edward Snowden, Bradley Manning and others in Berlin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel...more
Former Swiss private banker Rudolf Elmer gestures during a Reuters interview in Zurich September 13, 2011. Elmer, who handed over data on hundreds of offshore bank account holders to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, was accused of breaching the bank...more
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds up CD's containing data on offshore bank account holders, which he received from former Swiss private banker Rudolf Elmer at the Frontline club in London, January 17, 2011. .REUTERS/Paul Hackett
People hold signs calling for the release of imprisoned wikileaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
U.S. soldier Bradley Manning is escorted into court to receive his sentence at Fort Meade in Maryland August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
This image captured from a classified U.S. military video footage shows Iraqis being shot from an U.S. Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff on July 12, 2007, and released to Reuters on April 5,...more
This image captured from a classified U.S. military video footage shows a wounded Iraqi person being loaded onto a van during a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff on July 12,...more
This image captured from a classified U.S. military video footage shows a van being attacked by U.S. Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff on July 12, 2007 and released to Reuters on April 5, 2010...more
Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen smiles in Baghdad in this recent file photo. Noor-Eldeen and driver Saeed Chmagh were killed in eastern Baghdad on July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Courtesy of AP-Khalid Mohammed
A combination photo shows driver Saeed Chmagh (L) and photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen who worked for Reuters in Iraq. The Iraqi photographer and driver were killed in eastern Baghdad on July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Handout
