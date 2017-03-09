Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
A wild boar is seen at a residential area in an evacuation zone near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Beyond radiation risks, an unexpected nuisance...more
A wild boar walks on a street in Namie. Hundreds of the animals, which have been known to attack people when enraged, descended from surrounding hills and forests into towns left deserted after the 2011 disaster. Now they roam the empty streets and...more
A wild boar is seen at a residential area in Namie. "It is not really clear now which is the master of the town, people or wild boars," said Tamotsu Baba, mayor of Namie, which has been partially cleared for people to return home freely at the end of...more
Members of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group, set up a booby trap for wild boars in Tomioka. In the nearby town of Tomioka, hunter Shoichiro Sakamoto leads a team of 13 assigned to catch and kill the wild boars with air rifles. Twice a...more
A wild boar is seen in a booby trap near a residential area in Tomioka. "After people left, they began coming down from the mountains and now they are not going back," hunter Shoichiro Sakamoto said. "They found a place that was comfortable. There...more
Wild boars are seen in a booby trap as a member of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group, holds a pellet gun in Tomioka. Since last April, the squad has captured about 300 of the animals, and intends to keep up its work even after the...more
A wild boar is seen in a booby trap in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A member of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group holds a pellet gun to kill wild boars which are in a booby trap in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Wild boars killed by a pellet gun are seen in a booby trap in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group take a photo of wild boars after they killed the wild boars in a booby trap in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group carry a wild boar in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A member of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group looks at a wild boar killed by road accident on Route Six in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group carry wild boars after killing them, at a facility where the bodies are decomposed by bacteria in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Shoichiro Sakamoto, head of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group, patrols at a residential area in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Wild boars are seen at a residential area in Namie. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
