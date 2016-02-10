Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 10, 2016 | 4:20pm GMT

Wild elephant on the loose

People watch from a shopping complex as a wild elephant moves through a street parked with motorbikes and bicycles after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. According to local media reports, the elephant went on rampage in Siliguri after entering from a nearby Baikunthapur forest. REUTERS/Stringer

People watch from a shopping complex as a wild elephant moves through a street parked with motorbikes and bicycles after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. According to local media reports, the elephant went on rampage in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
People watch from a shopping complex as a wild elephant moves through a street parked with motorbikes and bicycles after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. According to local media reports, the elephant went on rampage in Siliguri after entering from a nearby Baikunthapur forest. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 8
People watch from a rooftop as a wild elephant runs after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People watch from a rooftop as a wild elephant runs after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
People watch from a rooftop as a wild elephant runs after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 8
A forest official shoots a tranquilizer dart at a wild elephant in a street in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A forest official shoots a tranquilizer dart at a wild elephant in a street in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A forest official shoots a tranquilizer dart at a wild elephant in a street in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 8
A wild elephant is loaded onto a truck after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A wild elephant is loaded onto a truck after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A wild elephant is loaded onto a truck after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 8
A wild elephant is followed by a crowd in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters

A wild elephant is followed by a crowd in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A wild elephant is followed by a crowd in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters
Close
5 / 8
A wild elephant chases after villagers as it goes on a rampage in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

A wild elephant chases after villagers as it goes on a rampage in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A wild elephant chases after villagers as it goes on a rampage in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV
Close
6 / 8
A wild elephant goes on a rampage in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

A wild elephant goes on a rampage in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A wild elephant goes on a rampage in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV
Close
7 / 8
A wild elephant damages a house as it goes on a rampage in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

A wild elephant damages a house as it goes on a rampage in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
A wild elephant damages a house as it goes on a rampage in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
New Hampshire votes

New Hampshire votes

Next Slideshows

New Hampshire votes

New Hampshire votes

White House hopefuls Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders capture New Hampshire.

10 Feb 2016
Primary patriotism

Primary patriotism

Patriotic primary voters display red, white and blue.

09 Feb 2016
Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Scenes from the Sambadrome and around Brazil.

09 Feb 2016
Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

Images from Lunar New Year celebrations around the world.

09 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures