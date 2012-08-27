Wild weather in Guatemala
People react after a mini tornado in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. An unusual weather phenomenon caused alarm for hundreds of residents of the capital on Sunday, with strong winds lifting roofs and pulling trees,...more
People react after a mini tornado in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. An unusual weather phenomenon caused alarm for hundreds of residents of the capital on Sunday, with strong winds lifting roofs and pulling trees, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A child holds his mother's hand as she is helped by a firefighter after a mini tornado, at the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A family visiting graves of relatives reacts after a mini tornado, at the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People react after a mini tornado in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman suffering from shock (C) after a mini tornado, is helped by medical personnel at the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A ambulance is seen as medical personnel attend to people after a mini tornado, in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man takes a picture with a cell phone of fallen trees next to a tomb, after a mini tornado in the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People walk through damaged houses after a mini tornado in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man stands on the damaged roof of his house after a mini tornado in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An ambulance is seen outside of damaged houses during a rescue after a mini tornado at Zona 8 district, on the outskirts of the Municipal Cemetery, in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A victim suffering from shock (C) after a mini tornado, is helped by medical personnel at the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Residents (R, bottom) look on from their house as the metal roof (L, top) of their house is stuck on a lamp-post after a mini tornado in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Two women (R) sit in a doorway along a damaged street after a mini tornado in Zona 8 district, Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte
A resident lights candles in his house after a mini tornado knocked out power to his house, in the streets of Zona 8 district, in the outskirts of the Municipal Cemetery in Guatemala City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Residents (L) look on from their house as the metal roof of their house is stuck on a lamp-post after a mini tornado in Guatemala City, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
