Pictures | Tue Jan 7, 2014 | 8:35pm GMT

Wild weather in the UK

<p>People walking dogs film waves from the beach at Aberystwyth in mid Wales, January 7, 2014. Massive waves and flooding have slammed the coast across the United Kingdom. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Large waves crash over the jetty at Aberystwyth in mid Wales, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Storm damage is seen on the promenade at Aberystwyth mid Wales, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>People pass by a beach hut destroyed by recent storms on the promenade in Brighton, in southern England, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Buckets of stones are stacked on the pavement after being collected from the storm-damaged promenade in Aberystwyth in mid Wales, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Waves crash against the harbour wall in Portstewart, as high tides and strong winds caused some flooding in coastal areas of Northern Ireland, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Storm damage is seen on the promenade at Aberystwyth in mid Wales, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Waves crash over the promenade at hightide in Saundersfoot, in west Wales, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>People walk over a mountain of pebbles left after storms, along the closed A487 main road between Haverfordwest and St David's in Pembrokeshire, at Newgale, West Wales, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Large waves hit the seafront as a train travels along the coastal railway line at Dawlish in Devon, south west England, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Large waves crash over the promenade at high tide in Aberystwyth, mid Wales, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>A large wave crashes over the promenade at high tide in Aberystwyth, mid Wales, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>A large wave crashes over the promenade at high tide in Aberystwyth, Mid Wales, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Waves crash against the Royal Pier in Aberystwyth, mid Wales, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Daffodil bulbs are exposed to the elements, as a wave crashes over the promenade at high tide in Aberystwyth, Mid Wales, January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>A car drives through the flooded coast road in the village of Carnlough as high tides and strong winds cause some flooding in coastal areas of Northern Ireland, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>The inside of a holiday chalet at Carmarthen Bay Holiday Park is surrounded by flood water caused by high tides in Kidwelly, West Wales, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Holiday chalets at Carmarthen Bay Holiday Park are surrounded by flood water caused by high tides in Kidwelly, West Wales, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Council workers inspect damage along the seafront following high tide at Amroth in west Wales, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

<p>Waves crash against the coastal wall in the village of Carnlough as high tides and strong winds cause some flooding in coastal areas of Northern Ireland, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

