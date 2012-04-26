Wild weather
Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack shoots a tornado as it makes its way over the 135 freeway near Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. A spate of tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa, churning through Wichita and other areas, causing widespread damage and killing two. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack shoots a tornado as it makes its way over the 135 freeway near Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. A spate of tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa, churning through Wichita and other areas, causing widespread damage and killing two. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A local resident wades through the water during spring flooding in the village of Kholuj, some 370 km northeast from Moscow, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
A local resident wades through the water during spring flooding in the village of Kholuj, some 370 km northeast from Moscow, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
A traffic policeman directs vehicles during a sandstorm in Baghdad's Karrada district April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A traffic policeman directs vehicles during a sandstorm in Baghdad's Karrada district April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A member of the Cryophil winter swimmers club lies on floating ice from the spring melting on the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A member of the Cryophil winter swimmers club lies on floating ice from the spring melting on the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A coconut tree is seen against the backdrop of a sunset at Lamno beach, in Aceh Besar, Indonesia April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A coconut tree is seen against the backdrop of a sunset at Lamno beach, in Aceh Besar, Indonesia April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Racegoers take shelter from the rain during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree in Liverpool, northern England April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Racegoers take shelter from the rain during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree in Liverpool, northern England April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Storm chaser photographers Brad Mack (R) and Gene Blevins take photos of lightning from a tornadic super cell near Apache City, Oklahoma April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Storm chaser photographers Brad Mack (R) and Gene Blevins take photos of lightning from a tornadic super cell near Apache City, Oklahoma April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
People walk during heavy snowfall in central Minsk, Belarus April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People walk during heavy snowfall in central Minsk, Belarus April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in central Bangkok March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in central Bangkok March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A surfer takes advantage of large waves caused by hurricane Irina which is sitting some 200 nautical miles (370 km) off Durban, South Africa March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A surfer takes advantage of large waves caused by hurricane Irina which is sitting some 200 nautical miles (370 km) off Durban, South Africa March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Flood waters are seen in the New South Wales town of Wagga Wagga, Australia March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Flood waters are seen in the New South Wales town of Wagga Wagga, Australia March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A Palestinian policeman walks as snow falls in the West Bank city of Ramallah March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian policeman walks as snow falls in the West Bank city of Ramallah March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
The currents of Sazava river rush over a weir at the village of Kacov in central Bohemia, Czech Republic February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
The currents of Sazava river rush over a weir at the village of Kacov in central Bohemia, Czech Republic February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A woman draws water from a well covered with icicles in Dambroca village, near Buzau town, 110 km (67 miles) northeast of Bucharest, Romania February 14, 2012 as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A woman draws water from a well covered with icicles in Dambroca village, near Buzau town, 110 km (67 miles) northeast of Bucharest, Romania February 14, 2012 as icy weather continues across Europe. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Yuriy Podkovsky, 63, reacts as he bathes in an ice hole with air temperature around minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in Kiev, Ukraine February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
Yuriy Podkovsky, 63, reacts as he bathes in an ice hole with air temperature around minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in Kiev, Ukraine February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
Strong winds blow dust over buildings located on the outskirts of Beijing February 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Strong winds blow dust over buildings located on the outskirts of Beijing February 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A cyclist rides his bicycle on frozen river near Ragana, Latvia February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A cyclist rides his bicycle on frozen river near Ragana, Latvia February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A boy plays in a park amid heavy fog on a cold morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A boy plays in a park amid heavy fog on a cold morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A flood warning sign starts to disappear below floodwaters near Charleville, Australia about 685 km (426 miles) west of Brisbane February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Queensland Police Service/Handout
A flood warning sign starts to disappear below floodwaters near Charleville, Australia about 685 km (426 miles) west of Brisbane February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Queensland Police Service/Handout