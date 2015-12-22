Edition:
Wild winter weather

Young boys play in a park during an unusually warm winter day in Brooklyn, New York December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Young boys play in a park during an unusually warm winter day in Brooklyn, New York December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Young boys play in a park during an unusually warm winter day in Brooklyn, New York December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Patches of artificial snow made by a snow cannon lie on a ski piste during warm weather in Oberaudorf, Germany December 21, 2015. Weather experts expect sunny weather with temperatures close to 15 degrees Celsius (59 Fahrenheit) over Christmas. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Patches of artificial snow made by a snow cannon lie on a ski piste during warm weather in Oberaudorf, Germany December 21, 2015. Weather experts expect sunny weather with temperatures close to 15 degrees Celsius (59 Fahrenheit) over Christmas. ...more

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Patches of artificial snow made by a snow cannon lie on a ski piste during warm weather in Oberaudorf, Germany December 21, 2015. Weather experts expect sunny weather with temperatures close to 15 degrees Celsius (59 Fahrenheit) over Christmas. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A man exercises in a park during a bout of unseasonably warm weather in Manhattan, New York December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man exercises in a park during a bout of unseasonably warm weather in Manhattan, New York December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A man exercises in a park during a bout of unseasonably warm weather in Manhattan, New York December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man dressed as Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man dressed as Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A man dressed as Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Patches of artificial snow made by a snow cannon lie on a ski piste during warm weather in Oberaudorf, Germany December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Patches of artificial snow made by a snow cannon lie on a ski piste during warm weather in Oberaudorf, Germany December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Patches of artificial snow made by a snow cannon lie on a ski piste during warm weather in Oberaudorf, Germany December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Snow covers moss on a tree near Meeks Bay, California, December 4, 2015. An El Nino is forecasted for California, and regular precipitation has been welcomed after years of drought. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Snow covers moss on a tree near Meeks Bay, California, December 4, 2015. An El Nino is forecasted for California, and regular precipitation has been welcomed after years of drought. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Snow covers moss on a tree near Meeks Bay, California, December 4, 2015. An El Nino is forecasted for California, and regular precipitation has been welcomed after years of drought. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
People skate on The Rink at Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People skate on The Rink at Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
People skate on The Rink at Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Vacation homes are seen on Donner Lake after fresh snowfall near Truckee, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Vacation homes are seen on Donner Lake after fresh snowfall near Truckee, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
Vacation homes are seen on Donner Lake after fresh snowfall near Truckee, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A swimmer waves a French flag as he takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A swimmer waves a French flag as he takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A swimmer waves a French flag as he takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A ski slope with artificial snow is seen in the Dolomite mountains in Val Gardena, northern Italy, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A ski slope with artificial snow is seen in the Dolomite mountains in Val Gardena, northern Italy, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
A ski slope with artificial snow is seen in the Dolomite mountains in Val Gardena, northern Italy, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Men walk on Biarritz beach during an unusually warm winter day, southwestern France, December 18, 2015 as unseasonably warm temperatures reached 22 degrees Celsius (72 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

Men walk on Biarritz beach during an unusually warm winter day, southwestern France, December 18, 2015 as unseasonably warm temperatures reached 22 degrees Celsius (72 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Men walk on Biarritz beach during an unusually warm winter day, southwestern France, December 18, 2015 as unseasonably warm temperatures reached 22 degrees Celsius (72 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau
A man skies down a slope with artificial snow in the Dolomite mountains in Val Gardena, northern Italy, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A man skies down a slope with artificial snow in the Dolomite mountains in Val Gardena, northern Italy, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
A man skies down a slope with artificial snow in the Dolomite mountains in Val Gardena, northern Italy, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A group of men play basketball in a park during a bout of unseasonably warm weather in Manhattan, New York December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A group of men play basketball in a park during a bout of unseasonably warm weather in Manhattan, New York December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A group of men play basketball in a park during a bout of unseasonably warm weather in Manhattan, New York December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An aerial view of ski slopes with artificial snow are pictured in the western Austrian village of Brixen im Thale, Austria, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

An aerial view of ski slopes with artificial snow are pictured in the western Austrian village of Brixen im Thale, Austria, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
An aerial view of ski slopes with artificial snow are pictured in the western Austrian village of Brixen im Thale, Austria, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Surfers leave the water after a surf session during an unusually warm winter day on Biarritz beach, southwestern France, December 18, 2015 as unseasonably warm temperatures reached 22 degrees Celsius (72 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Surfers leave the water after a surf session during an unusually warm winter day on Biarritz beach, southwestern France, December 18, 2015 as unseasonably warm temperatures reached 22 degrees Celsius (72 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Surfers leave the water after a surf session during an unusually warm winter day on Biarritz beach, southwestern France, December 18, 2015 as unseasonably warm temperatures reached 22 degrees Celsius (72 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Pictures