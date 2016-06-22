Wildfire ignites in California
A Los Angeles County fire helicopter makes a night drop while battling the so-called Fish Fire above Azusa, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer Constantino Zarate tries to herd an emu off the highway as a wildfire continues to burn north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter looks out over a burned hillside as crews begin to clear brush following a wildfire near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A helicopter drops water on a wildfire in the San Gabriel mountains as it attacks the flames near Duarte, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Horse owner Jonnie Favale gets some help as she evacuates her horses due to an approaching wildfire to Lake Morena Village, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Utility workers begin work repairing power and data lines after a wildfire near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A California Fire official tries to herd an emu off the highway as a wild fire continues to burn near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ground crews begin the work of cleaning break lines between burnt and unburnt brush following a wildfire near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Utility workers begin work repairing power and data lines after a wildfire near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter sprays water on a burning hillside after helicopter water drops on a fire in the San Gabriel mountains near Azusa, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer continues his patrol following a wildfire near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters battle a wildfire in temperatures well over 100F as it burns near Potrero, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter from Chino Hills keeps watch on a wildfire as he performs structure protection on a residence near Potrero California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters move to try and head off a fast moving wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters use air assets to battle a wildfire as it burns in the hills near Potrero, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Flames come close to a home as firefighters battle a wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Forest Service firefighters walk to their truck after battling a wildfire near Potrero, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter from Chino Hills keeps watch on a wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A domesticated horse hides in bushes on the opposite side of the road from where firefighters are battling a wildfire near Campo, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Two wildfires burn in the San Gabriel Mountains in Azusa and Duarte behind downtown Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A water bomber makes a drop on a wildfire as it attacks the flames near Campo, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A fire crew takes shelter behind an engine as the Sherpa Fire advances at El Capitan State Beach in Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fires Department/Handout via Reuters
A sky crane helicopter makes a drop as the Sherpa Fire burns on the divider of Highway 101 at El Capitan State Beach in Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fires Department
Fire crews are shown on scene for structure protection during the Sherpa Fire at El Capitan Ranch Campground in Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fires Department
The so-called "Sherpa Fire" burns in the hills near Santa Barbara, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A firefighter battles flames from the Sherpa Fire in Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A Hotshots member from the U.S. Forest Department sets a back fire while battling the so-called "Sherpa Fire", in the hills near Goleta. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Flames are shown from the so-called Sherpa Fire in the Refugio Canyon area of Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A DC-10 aircraft drops fire retardant on the so-called Sherpa Fire in the hills above Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Kimberly Yom and Trace Martin watch as smoke rises from the so-called "Sherpa Fire" in the hills near Santa Barbara, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
CalFire firefighters spray water on a controlled back fire while battling the so-called "Sherpa Fire", in the hills near Goleta, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A firefighter battles flames from the Sherpa Fire in Santa Barbara, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via Reuters
