Wildfire in northern California
Firefighters watch the Rocky Fire advance in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The Rocky Fire burns through a fence line in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Firefighters work to dig a fire line on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Firefighters race to battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A helicopter drops water on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A Cal Fire firefighter races to move a truck before it's overrun at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A firefighter battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Swirling winds blow debris at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Lassen National Forest Service Assistant Fire Engine Operator Adam Giordano drags a hose up a fire line at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Firefighters on the ground and in the air scramble to battle spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A bulldozer battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Firefighters battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
An oak tree ignites at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A helicopter drops water on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A firefighter watches for spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
