Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Aug 1, 2015 | 2:05am BST

Wildfire in northern California

Firefighters watch the Rocky Fire advance in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Firefighters watch the Rocky Fire advance in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Firefighters watch the Rocky Fire advance in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
1 / 15
The Rocky Fire burns through a fence line in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

The Rocky Fire burns through a fence line in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
The Rocky Fire burns through a fence line in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
2 / 15
Firefighters work to dig a fire line on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Firefighters work to dig a fire line on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Firefighters work to dig a fire line on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
3 / 15
Firefighters race to battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Firefighters race to battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Firefighters race to battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
4 / 15
A helicopter drops water on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A helicopter drops water on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A helicopter drops water on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
5 / 15
A Cal Fire firefighter races to move a truck before it's overrun at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A Cal Fire firefighter races to move a truck before it's overrun at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A Cal Fire firefighter races to move a truck before it's overrun at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
6 / 15
A firefighter battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A firefighter battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A firefighter battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
7 / 15
Swirling winds blow debris at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Swirling winds blow debris at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Swirling winds blow debris at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
8 / 15
Lassen National Forest Service Assistant Fire Engine Operator Adam Giordano drags a hose up a fire line at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Lassen National Forest Service Assistant Fire Engine Operator Adam Giordano drags a hose up a fire line at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Lassen National Forest Service Assistant Fire Engine Operator Adam Giordano drags a hose up a fire line at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
9 / 15
Firefighters on the ground and in the air scramble to battle spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Firefighters on the ground and in the air scramble to battle spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Firefighters on the ground and in the air scramble to battle spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
10 / 15
A bulldozer battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A bulldozer battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A bulldozer battles a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
11 / 15
Firefighters battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Firefighters battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Firefighters battle a spot fire at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
12 / 15
An oak tree ignites at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

An oak tree ignites at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
An oak tree ignites at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
13 / 15
A helicopter drops water on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A helicopter drops water on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A helicopter drops water on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
14 / 15
A firefighter watches for spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A firefighter watches for spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A firefighter watches for spot fires at the Rocky Fire in Lake County, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Welcome to the Dolomite Mountains

Welcome to the Dolomite Mountains

Next Slideshows

Welcome to the Dolomite Mountains

Welcome to the Dolomite Mountains

The Dolomites are home to the Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park in Italy and were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in August, 2009.

31 Jul 2015
Alternative medicine for animals

Alternative medicine for animals

The Brasilia zoo's veterinary hospital uses acupuncture and laser therapy to improve the health and well-being of animals with chronic diseases.

30 Jul 2015
Rio from above

Rio from above

Aerial views of Brazil's seaside metropolis.

30 Jul 2015
The art of war

The art of war

Politically charged murals and graffiti offer ground-level views of conflicts around the world.

29 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures