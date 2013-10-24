Wildfires in Australia
A Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighter tries to extinguish a fire approaching homes near the Blue Mountains suburb of Faulconbridge, located around 80 km (50 miles) west of Sydney October 24, 2013. A plane dousing wildfires in bushland south of...more
A Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighter tries to extinguish a fire approaching homes near the Blue Mountains suburb of Faulconbridge, located around 80 km (50 miles) west of Sydney October 24, 2013. A plane dousing wildfires in bushland south of Australia's biggest city, Sydney, crashed into a national park on Thursday, killing the pilot and sparking a new fire to add to 55 still burning across the state of New South Wales. The accident happened as more dry, windy conditions caused a flare-up in huge fires burning for a week in mountains to the west of Sydney, closing roads and entering a valley running down towards the metropolitan area. REUTERS/Rick Stevens
A helicopter drops water in an attempt to extinguish a fire approaching homes near the Blue Mountains suburb of Faulconbridge, located around 80 km (50 miles) west of Sydney October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Stevens
Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighters take a break after trying to extinguish a fire approaching homes near the Blue Mountains suburb of Faulconbridge, located around 80 km (50 miles) west of Sydney October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Stevens
NASA's Aqua satellite Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) image taken on October 17, 2013 shows bushfires in Australia. REUTERS/NASA image courtesy Jeff Schmaltz, LANCE/EOSDIS MODIS Rapid Response Team at NASA GSFC/Handout via Reuters
A helicopter drops water on a bushfire approaching homes near the Blue Mountains suburb of Blackheath, located around 70 km (43 miles) west of Sydney, October 23, 2013. A state of emergency has been declared in the Australian state of New South Wales, as bushfires continue to burn west of Sydney and weather conditions expected to worsen over the coming days. Around 60 fires are still burning across the state. REUTERS/David Gray
A female Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighter walks through a burnt area after trying to extinguish a small fire approaching homes near the Blue Mountains suburb of Blackheath, located around 70 km (43 miles) west of Sydney, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A helicopter drops water on a fire approaching homes near the Blue Mountains suburb of Blackheath, located around 70 km (43 miles) west of Sydney, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A resident walks across a field to take a closer look at a fire approaching homes near the Blue Mountains suburb of Blackheath, located around 70 km (43 miles) west of Sydney, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighter tries to extinguish a small fire approaching homes near the Blue Mountains suburb of Blackheath, located around 70 km (43 miles) west of Sydney, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighters watch a fire as it approaches homes near the Blue Mountains suburb of Blackheath, located around 70 km (43 miles) west of Sydney, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A helicopter drops water on a fire approaching homes near the Blue Mountains suburb of Blackheath, located around 70 km (43 miles) west of Sydney, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighters try to extinguish a small fire approaching homes near the Blue Mountains suburb of Blackheath, located around 70 kilometres (44 miles) west of Sydney October 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Local resident Colin Smith looks at the remains of his family's house after it was destroyed by a bushfire in the Blue Mountains suburb of Winmalee, located around 70 km west of Sydney, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Burnt houses can be seen behind a burnt-out car and bicycle after a bushfire destroyed them in the Blue Mountains suburb of Winmalee, located around 70 km west of Sydney, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
The remains of a home that was destroyed by a bushfire can be seen behind two letter boxes in the Blue Mountains suburb of Winmalee, located around 70 km west of Sydney, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
The remains of a home that was destroyed by a bushfire can be seen behind a real estate sign in the Blue Mountains suburb of Winmalee, located around 70 km west of Sydney, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
The remains of a possum can be seen on the edge of a water tank after a bushfire passed through the area in the Blue Mountains suburb of Winmalee, located around 70 km west of Sydney, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
The remains of a truck that was destroyed by a bushfire can be seen in the Blue Mountains suburb of Winmalee, located around 70 km west of Sydney, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Local resident Alan Seaman walks through the remains of his home that was destroyed by a bushfire in the Blue Mountains suburb of Winmalee, located around 70 km west of Sydney, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Burnt houses can be seen from inside a burnt-out car after they were destroyed by a bushfire in the Blue Mountains suburb of Winmalee, located around 70 km west of Sydney, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Local resident Delia Smith reacts as she inspects her family's house after it was destroyed by a bushfire in the Blue Mountains suburb of Winmalee, located around 70 km west of Sydney October 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
