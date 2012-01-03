Edition:
Wildfires in Chile

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A firefighting plane spray fire retardant over a forest fire near the Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A firefighting plane spray fire retardant over a forest fire near the Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

1 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A man rests during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A man rests during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

2 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

3 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

4 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A man stands in what remains of his destroyed home, affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A man stands in what remains of his destroyed home, affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

5 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

6 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A man stands near the remains of his destroyed home burnt down by a forest fire near Concepcion city, Jary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A man stands near the remains of his destroyed home burnt down by a forest fire near Concepcion city, Jary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

7 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

8 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

The fire brigade from Chile's National Forest Corporation fights a forest fire in Torres del Paine in southern Patagonia region of Chile, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Gobierno Regional Magallanes y Antartica Chile

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

The fire brigade from Chile's National Forest Corporation fights a forest fire in Torres del Paine in southern Patagonia region of Chile, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Gobierno Regional Magallanes y Antartica Chile

9 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

10 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

11 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A firefighter works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A firefighter works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

12 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A firefighter walks to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A firefighter walks to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

13 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Firefighters put out a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Firefighters put out a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

14 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A man looks at a school affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A man looks at a school affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

15 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A horse grazes near a town during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A horse grazes near a town during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

16 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A helicopter unloads water from a lake at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A helicopter unloads water from a lake at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

17 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

18 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A man sprays water on his house during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A man sprays water on his house during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

19 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

20 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A man works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A man works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

21 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

22 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A firefighter attends to a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A firefighter attends to a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

23 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Locals leave with their belongings during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Locals leave with their belongings during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

24 / 25
Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Trucks loaded with water travel along a highway towards a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Trucks loaded with water travel along a highway towards a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

25 / 25

Wildfires in Chile

