Wildfires in Chile
A firefighting plane spray fire retardant over a forest fire near the Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A firefighting plane spray fire retardant over a forest fire near the Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man rests during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man rests during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man stands in what remains of his destroyed home, affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man stands in what remains of his destroyed home, affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man stands near the remains of his destroyed home burnt down by a forest fire near Concepcion city, Jary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man stands near the remains of his destroyed home burnt down by a forest fire near Concepcion city, Jary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen near Concepcion city, nuary 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
The fire brigade from Chile's National Forest Corporation fights a forest fire in Torres del Paine in southern Patagonia region of Chile, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Gobierno Regional Magallanes y Antartica Chile
The fire brigade from Chile's National Forest Corporation fights a forest fire in Torres del Paine in southern Patagonia region of Chile, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Gobierno Regional Magallanes y Antartica Chile
A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A firefighter attends to a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A firefighter walks to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter walks to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters put out a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters put out a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man looks at a school affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man looks at a school affected by a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A horse grazes near a town during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A horse grazes near a town during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A helicopter unloads water from a lake at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A helicopter unloads water from a lake at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A fire on a pulp mill plant is seen during a forest fire near Concepcion city, south of Santiago, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man sprays water on his house during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man sprays water on his house during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A man works to put out a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter attends to a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter attends to a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Locals leave with their belongings during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Locals leave with their belongings during a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Trucks loaded with water travel along a highway towards a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Trucks loaded with water travel along a highway towards a forest fire near Concepcion city, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra