Pictures | Tue Apr 12, 2016 | 7:35pm BST

Will and Kate in India

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, talks as they watch dancers perform Bihu dance, a traditional folk dance, at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Prince William and his wife Catherine interact with a child of a Bihu dancer at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Prince William and his wife Catherine watch dancers perform Bihu dance, a traditional folk dance, at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
An artist shows Prince William how to play a traditional musical equipment after a Bihu dance performance at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Prince William and his wife Catherine watch dancers perform Bihu dance, a traditional folk dance, at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Prince William shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smiles during a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is watched by former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar (R) as she and Britain's Prince William play a game of cricket with Indian children, who are beneficiaries of NGOs, at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Indranil Mukherjee/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Prince William, and his wife Catherine, speak as they pay tributes during their visit to Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine float flowers at the Banganga Water Tank in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rajanish Kakade/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Prince William and his wife Catherine place a wreath as they pay their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Prince William signs a visitor's book as his wife Catherine looks on after paying their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Prince William and his wife Catherine pay tribute at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Prince William speaks to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai at reception at Taj hotel in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Prince William and his wife Catherine receive a traditional welcome as they visit the historic Banganga water tank in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Punit Paranjape/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A boy performs a dance for Prince William and his wife Catherine during their visit to a slum in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Prince William and Catherine take a tour of Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Saurabh Das/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Prince William eats a "Dosa", or a pancake, as his wife Catherine looks on during Young Entrepreneurs event in Mumbai, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the historic Banganga water tank in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Punit Paranjape/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Prince William and his wife Catherine arrive for the Bollywood Inspired Charity Gala in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays football with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mitesh Bhuvad/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
