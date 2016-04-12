Will and Kate in India
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, talks as they watch dancers perform Bihu dance, a traditional folk dance, at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 12, 2016....more
Prince William and his wife Catherine interact with a child of a Bihu dancer at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prince William and his wife Catherine watch dancers perform Bihu dance, a traditional folk dance, at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An artist shows Prince William how to play a traditional musical equipment after a Bihu dance performance at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prince William and his wife Catherine watch dancers perform Bihu dance, a traditional folk dance, at a tourist lodge in Kaziranga in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prince William shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, smiles during a photo opportunity at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is watched by former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar (R) as she and Britain's Prince William play a game of cricket with Indian children, who are beneficiaries of NGOs, at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai April 10, 2016....more
Prince William, and his wife Catherine, speak as they pay tributes during their visit to Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine float flowers at the Banganga Water Tank in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rajanish Kakade/Pool
Prince William and his wife Catherine place a wreath as they pay their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool
Prince William signs a visitor's book as his wife Catherine looks on after paying their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool
Prince William and his wife Catherine pay tribute at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool
Prince William speaks to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai at reception at Taj hotel in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool
Prince William and his wife Catherine receive a traditional welcome as they visit the historic Banganga water tank in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Punit Paranjape/Pool
A boy performs a dance for Prince William and his wife Catherine during their visit to a slum in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Prince William and Catherine take a tour of Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Saurabh Das/Pool
Prince William eats a "Dosa", or a pancake, as his wife Catherine looks on during Young Entrepreneurs event in Mumbai, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the historic Banganga water tank in Mumbai April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Punit Paranjape/Pool
Prince William and his wife Catherine arrive for the Bollywood Inspired Charity Gala in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays football with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mitesh Bhuvad/Pool
