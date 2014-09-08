Williams wins 18th grand slam title
Serena Williams of the U.S. embraces her trophy after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reaches for a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates a point against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams of the U.S. bounces a ball as she serves to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reaches for a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reaches for a return to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Serena Williams of the U.S. (R) embraces Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark after defeating her in their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark holds her runner up trophy and shares a laugh with Serena Williams of the U.S. after Williams won their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo...more
