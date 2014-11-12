Window washers rescued
Stranded window washers hang on the side of One World Trade Center, November 12, 2014.
A stranded window washer is pulled into 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.
A man leans out of his car window to photograph stranded window washers hanging on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.
Stranded window washers hang on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.
Stranded window washers hang on the side of One World Trade Center, November 12, 2014.
Workers look out at a broken scaffolding that had stranded window washers earlier on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York, November 12, 2014.
A picture tweeted by the New York City Fire Department appears to show workers trapped on scaffolding outside 1 World Trade Center in New York.
Workers look out at a broken scaffolding that had stranded window washers earlier on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York.
A stranded window washer is pulled into 1 World Trade Center in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Stranded window washers hang on the side of 1 World Trade Center in New York.
Next Slideshows
China: Then and now
The China of yesterday and the rising superpower of today.
Remembering the fallen
Scenes of remembrance around the world.
APEC family album
Snapshots from the APEC Summit in Beijing.
Air strikes on Kobani
The U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State militants in the Syrian border town.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Battleground Mosul
The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.