Windows on Ebola
Health workers in protective suits stand near a window at an isolation ward on the sixth floor of Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
An unidentified patient leans out of a window at an isolation ward on the sixth floor of Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
An unidentified man and an unidentified woman look out of the windows of their rooms at an isolation ward on the fifth floor at Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A woman looks through the window of a ward where she is being kept isolated, as it rains outside, at Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Health workers in protective suits work in a room at an isolation ward on the sixth floor at Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Unidentified patients talk on the phone as they cover their heads and faces while leaning out of their windows at an isolation ward on the fifth floor at Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Javier Limon Romero, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, looks the rain from the window of his room at an isolation ward on the fifth floor of Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
An unidentified patient waves from her window of an isolation ward on the sixth floor of Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
An unidentified patient leans out of her window at her room in an isolation ward on the fifth floor of Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Health workers in protective suits work next to a window of a room at an isolation ward on the sixth floor of Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
An unidentified patient sticks a sign in the window of her room at an isolation ward on the fifth floor of Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 13, 2014. The sign reads, "i'm a doctor, not a beautician".
Health workers stand on a terrace pointing at windows of Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An unidentified patient waves from the window of her room at an isolation ward on the fifth floor of Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Javier Limon, the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, looks out of the window of a ward he is being kept isolated in, at Madrid's Carlos III hospital, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An unidentified man gestures as he shows what is believed to be his body temperature (36.1 degree Celsius or 97 degree Fahrenheit) from the window of his room at an isolation ward on the fifth floor at Madrid's Carlos III Hospital, where Spanish...more
Medical workers (top L) in protective clothing assist a patient in a room on the sixth floor as Juan Manuel Parra, a doctor who treated Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, adjusts a light inside his room at the fifth floor in an...more
Javier Limon Romero (R), the husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, and an unidentifed man stand near the windows of their rooms in an isolation ward at Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Members of a cleaning crew prepare to clean rooms on the fourth floor at Madrid's Carlos III Hospital to accommodate workers caring for those in isolation on the sealed-off sixth floor October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Javier Limon, husband of Spanish nurse Teresa Romero Ramos who contracted Ebola, stretches while looking out the window of an isolation ward on the fifth floor at Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A health worker wearing a protective suit stands near a window at an isolation ward on the sixth floor of Madrid's Carlos III Hospital October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Next Slideshows
The river Jordan
Christian pilgrims flock to the river where Jesus was believed to be baptized.
Scuffle outside MIPIM
Police and demonstrators scuffle outside the MIPIM property fair.
Air mail for North Korea
Balloons carry leaflets, snacks, socks and money into the Hermit Kingdom.
24 Hours in Pictures - Oct 15 2014
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.