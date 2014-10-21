Wingsuit daredevils
Wingsuit flyer contestants jump off a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China October 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Stuntman Gary Connery is seen in the sky wearing a specially developed wingsuit near Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. He had jumped from a helicopter at 2,400 feet and successfully landed without the use of a parachute. REUTERS/Eddie...more
Wingsuit flyer Jeb Corliss of the U.S. flies through the cave on Tianmen Mountain near Zhangjiajie, Hunan province September 24, 2011. Corliss succeeded on his second attempt. REUTERS/China Daily
An airplane loops past wingsuit jumpers on rehearsal day for the Los Angeles County Air Show at the General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster, California, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
Colombian wingsuit flyer Jonathan Florez, champion of the second Wingsuit Flying World Championship, spreads his wings over a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province October 12, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Wingsuit flyer Jeb Corliss of the U.S. glides through a narrow valley in the Langshan Mountain in Quzhou, Jiangsu province September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Wingsuit jumper Joby Ogwyn (L) glides during a practice jump wearing a prototype wingsuit, followed by a wingsuited cameraman, as he prepares to attempt the first wingsuit jump off the summit of Mount Everest in May near Perris, California, February...more
A contestant flies during a World Wingsuit Championship at Tianmen Mountain near Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Colombian wingsuit flyer Jonathan Florez (L) is pictured with his cameraman during a jump from a helicopter some 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above the sanctuary of Monserrate, in Bogota October 31, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Stuntman Gary Connery is seen in the sky wearing a specially developed wingsuit near Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Wingsuit flyer Jeb Corliss of the U.S. flies past Tianmen Mountain near Zhangjiajie, Hunan province September 24, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Stuntman Gary Connery, wearing a specially developed wingsuit, prepares to land among cardboard boxes in Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Stuntman Gary Connery (R) hugs his wife Vivienne before he boards a helicopter in Henley-on-Thames, west of London May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Wingsuit jumper Joby Ogwyn wears a prototype wingsuit and carries a deployed parachute from an airplane after taking a practice jump as he prepares to attempt the first wingsuit jump off the summit of Mount Everest near Perris, California, February...more
Next Slideshows
Oscar de la Renta: 1932 - 2014
The renowned fashion designer passes away.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Oldest marionette theater may close
The oldest continually running marionette theater in the U.S. faces closure with the landmark being turned into an apartment complex.
The works of Frank Gehry
Curvy buildings designed by the world-famous architect.
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.