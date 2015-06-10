Winning a dream wedding

Xu Na (2nd L) marries Xue Mengyao (2nd R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. To Xu Na, 29, and Xue Meng Yao, 21, the only lesbian couple participating in the ceremony,...more

Xu Na (2nd L) marries Xue Mengyao (2nd R) at a group wedding for seven same-sex couples from China, in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 9, 2015. To Xu Na, 29, and Xue Meng Yao, 21, the only lesbian couple participating in the ceremony, the opportunity to use this event to come out was also important. �We want to find a proper time to tell our parents,� Xu said. �This could be a good chance for them to see a lot of positive exposure.� REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

