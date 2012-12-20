Edition:
United Kingdom

Winter is coming

Thursday, December 20, 2012

Michael Tweedt (C) directs Hailey Pettit (in car) as Kimberlee Taylor helps push the car free from the snow Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout

Thursday, December 20, 2012

Michael Tweedt (C) directs Hailey Pettit (in car) as Kimberlee Taylor helps push the car free from the snow Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout

Close
1 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

An Iowa Department of Transportation snowplow clears the southbound lane of US Highway 218 as near whiteout conditions begin in Waterloo, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout

Thursday, December 20, 2012

An Iowa Department of Transportation snowplow clears the southbound lane of US Highway 218 as near whiteout conditions begin in Waterloo, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout

Close
2 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

Mail carrier Mike Perkins delivers mail in the snow along Elston Avenue in Waterloo, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout

Thursday, December 20, 2012

Mail carrier Mike Perkins delivers mail in the snow along Elston Avenue in Waterloo, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout

Close
3 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

Snow blows over cars on Seerley Boulevard Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout

Thursday, December 20, 2012

Snow blows over cars on Seerley Boulevard Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout

Close
4 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

Northern Iowa junior Kirk Bremner uses a snowblower to clear his sidewalk on campus in Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout

Thursday, December 20, 2012

Northern Iowa junior Kirk Bremner uses a snowblower to clear his sidewalk on campus in Cedar Falls, Iowa, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Putney/The Waterloo Courier/Handout

Close
5 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

A broken tree branch is seen on a snow covered residential street following a winter storm in Omaha, Nebraska, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 20, 2012

A broken tree branch is seen on a snow covered residential street following a winter storm in Omaha, Nebraska, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

Russian soldiers walk during snowfall in central St. Petersburg November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, December 20, 2012

Russian soldiers walk during snowfall in central St. Petersburg November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
7 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

People walk across Palace Square in front of the Winter Palace during snowfall in St. Petersburg November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, December 20, 2012

People walk across Palace Square in front of the Winter Palace during snowfall in St. Petersburg November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
8 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

Vehicles drive during a heavy snowfall in Moscow November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, December 20, 2012

Vehicles drive during a heavy snowfall in Moscow November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
9 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

A worker removes snow in front of a statue of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the park of the First President on the eve of Day of the First President, in Almaty November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, December 20, 2012

A worker removes snow in front of a statue of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the park of the First President on the eve of Day of the First President, in Almaty November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
10 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

Cross country skiers ski on a track in the western Austrian village of Seefeld, some 30km (19 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 29, 2012, after the first snowfall of the season. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler

Thursday, December 20, 2012

Cross country skiers ski on a track in the western Austrian village of Seefeld, some 30km (19 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 29, 2012, after the first snowfall of the season. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
11 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

A cross country skier skis on a track in the western Austrian village of Seefeld, some 30km (19 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 29, 2012, following the first snowfall of the season. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler

Thursday, December 20, 2012

A cross country skier skis on a track in the western Austrian village of Seefeld, some 30km (19 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 29, 2012, following the first snowfall of the season. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
12 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

Honour guards march at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, December 20, 2012

Honour guards march at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
13 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

A woman walk her dog on a snow covered street in central Stockholm November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix

Thursday, December 20, 2012

A woman walk her dog on a snow covered street in central Stockholm November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix

Close
14 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

A worker removes snow near Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral seen in the background, during heavy snowfall in central Moscow, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Thursday, December 20, 2012

A worker removes snow near Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral seen in the background, during heavy snowfall in central Moscow, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
15 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

A car travels down a snow covered road in Banff National Park near Lake Louise, Alberta, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, December 20, 2012

A car travels down a snow covered road in Banff National Park near Lake Louise, Alberta, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
16 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

Afghan boys push their handcart along a street during the first fall snow in Ghazni province November 28, 2012. REUTERS/ Mustafa Andaleb

Thursday, December 20, 2012

Afghan boys push their handcart along a street during the first fall snow in Ghazni province November 28, 2012. REUTERS/ Mustafa Andaleb

Close
17 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

Skiers look out over fresh snow as they ski in Lake Louise November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, December 20, 2012

Skiers look out over fresh snow as they ski in Lake Louise November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
18 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

An elk searches in deep snow for food on the wooded edge of a meadow in Banff National Park near Lake Louise, Alberta November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Thursday, December 20, 2012

An elk searches in deep snow for food on the wooded edge of a meadow in Banff National Park near Lake Louise, Alberta November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
19 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

Shoppers walk through fake snow on Oxford Street during a traffic-free pre-Christmas shopping day in central London November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, December 20, 2012

Shoppers walk through fake snow on Oxford Street during a traffic-free pre-Christmas shopping day in central London November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
20 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

Competitors head up the chair lift during training for the Men's World Cup Downhill skiing in Lake Louise, Alberta November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Thursday, December 20, 2012

Competitors head up the chair lift during training for the Men's World Cup Downhill skiing in Lake Louise, Alberta November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
21 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

Ice, a 5-month-old North American Puma female cub, plays in the snow at the Royev Ruchey zoo in a surburb of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, December 20, 2012

Ice, a 5-month-old North American Puma female cub, plays in the snow at the Royev Ruchey zoo in a surburb of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
22 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

Members of the "Krepysh" winter swimming club rub snow on each other after bathing in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about -1 Degrees Celsius (30.2 degrees Fahrenheit), in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 18, 2012. The word "krepysh" can be translated as a sturdy person. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, December 20, 2012

Members of the "Krepysh" winter swimming club rub snow on each other after bathing in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about -1 Degrees Celsius (30.2 degrees Fahrenheit), in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 18, 2012. The word "krepysh" can be translated as a sturdy person. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
23 / 24
Thursday, December 20, 2012

Over four inches of snow covers the ground around the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, as seen through the terrace, after a nor'easter struck with high winds and heavy precipitation in many of the same communities affected by Hurricane Sandy, in New York November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

Thursday, December 20, 2012

Over four inches of snow covers the ground around the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, as seen through the terrace, after a nor'easter struck with high winds and heavy precipitation in many of the same communities affected by Hurricane Sandy, in New York November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
24 / 24

Winter is coming

Winter is coming Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Sixth Street, Austin, TX

Sixth Street, Austin, TX
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:45am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:30am GMT

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »