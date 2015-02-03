Edition:
Winter soldiers

Frost covers the mask and part of the hat of a soldier of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) as he stand guard near the border of China and Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A soldier of the Marine Corps walks though smoke during a military drill on a snow-covered field at a military base in Taonan, Jilin province January 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Soldiers shout as they practice in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Soldiers throw snow onto their bodies during a winter training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Two soldiers of the Marine Corps take part in a military drill in Taonan, Jilin province January 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Soldiers take part in a drill during heavy snowfall in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2014
Soldiers practice skiing in sub-zero temperatures in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A frontier soldier jumps through a ring of fire as part of training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2014
Soldiers of the Marine Corps eat breakfast during a military drill on a snow-covered field in Taonan, Jilin province January 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Soldiers practice shooting with pistols at a military base amid heavy snowfall in Hami, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region May 23, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, May 25, 2014
Soldiers of the Marine Corps clean their rifles inside a tent during a military drill at a military base in Taonan, Jilin province January 26, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Soldiers pour snow from tires onto their heads during a training session in Heihe, Heilongjiang province December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 25, 2014
Paramilitary policemen practice during their winter training against extreme weather, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 26, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, December 26, 2012
Soldiers crawl on snow during a training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province October 29, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Recruits take part in a training session at a military base in Jinan, Shandong Province, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2011
Soldiers of the Marine Corps march during a military drill as the sun rises at a military base in Taonan, Jilin province January 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
