Pictures | Thu Jan 15, 2015 | 10:50pm GMT

Winter storm wallops British Isles

A man walks past a mural after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A workman repairs cables in the village of Castlerock as gale force winds cause disruption across Northern Ireland January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Men repair a van (bottom left) as children play in the street (top right) in the bogside area of Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
Orange roses are pictured protruding through the snow in the city cemetery in Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
Children have a snowball fight in Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A crashed car sits in a field at the side of a road after heavy snowfall near the village of Carndonagh, Ireland January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A man pulls a child on a sledge as they return from shopping in Pitlochry, central Scotland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A post box is covered in snow in Pitlochry, central Scotland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A woman walks towards a mural after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A dog runs through a park after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A van drives past The North Pole bar as snow falls near the village of Carndonagh, Ireland January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Blair Castle is surrounded by snow in Blair Atholl, central Scotland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A statue of a piper is covered in snow in Bruar, central Scotland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A crashed car sits at the side of a road after heavy snowfall near the village of Carndonagh, Ireland January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
People walk in the snow in Pitlochry, central Scotland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A Royal Mail delivery van drives through snow in Pitlochry, central Scotland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A man walks through a park after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A woman clears snow in East Haugh, central Scotland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A man walks down a street after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A car drives along a road after heavy snowfall near the village of Carndonagh, Ireland January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
