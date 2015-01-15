Winter storm wallops British Isles
A man walks past a mural after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A workman repairs cables in the village of Castlerock as gale force winds cause disruption across Northern Ireland January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Men repair a van (bottom left) as children play in the street (top right) in the bogside area of Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Orange roses are pictured protruding through the snow in the city cemetery in Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Children have a snowball fight in Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A crashed car sits in a field at the side of a road after heavy snowfall near the village of Carndonagh, Ireland January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man pulls a child on a sledge as they return from shopping in Pitlochry, central Scotland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A post box is covered in snow in Pitlochry, central Scotland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A woman walks towards a mural after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A dog runs through a park after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A van drives past The North Pole bar as snow falls near the village of Carndonagh, Ireland January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Blair Castle is surrounded by snow in Blair Atholl, central Scotland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A statue of a piper is covered in snow in Bruar, central Scotland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A crashed car sits at the side of a road after heavy snowfall near the village of Carndonagh, Ireland January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People walk in the snow in Pitlochry, central Scotland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A Royal Mail delivery van drives through snow in Pitlochry, central Scotland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man walks through a park after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman clears snow in East Haugh, central Scotland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man walks down a street after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A car drives along a road after heavy snowfall near the village of Carndonagh, Ireland January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
Deadly Belgium police raid
Belgium police conduct dozens of raids on an Islamist group that federal prosecutors said was about to launch "terrorist attacks on a grand scale".
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Clash in Ciudad Juarez
Protests for missing women and students erupt in the border town as Mexico's president visits.
Funeral for cartoonist
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.