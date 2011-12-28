Edition:
Winter wonderland

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Cross country skiers slide during sunny winter weather near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Cross country skiers slide during sunny winter weather near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Members of the Cryophil amateur winter bathing club hold a Christmas tree in the Yenisei River as they celebrate the upcoming New Year in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Members of the Cryophil amateur winter bathing club hold a Christmas tree in the Yenisei River as they celebrate the upcoming New Year in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

A tourist licks the outside wall of the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest, Romania December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

A tourist licks the outside wall of the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest, Romania December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

People walk onboard a ferry transporting vehicles and passengers across the Yenisei River on the last day of its navigation season, near the settlement of Novosyolovo where air temperature is about - 27 degrees Celcius (-16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), about 250 km (155 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

People walk onboard a ferry transporting vehicles and passengers across the Yenisei River on the last day of its navigation season, near the settlement of Novosyolovo where air temperature is about - 27 degrees Celcius (-16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), about 250 km (155 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Cindy Gaschler (C) gets help from her two sons Eric (L), and Ethan (R) as they dig out in Ellis, Kansas after a winter storm December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Steven Hausler

Cindy Gaschler (C) gets help from her two sons Eric (L), and Ethan (R) as they dig out in Ellis, Kansas after a winter storm December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Steven Hausler

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

A South Ossetian flag is attached to a snowman in Tskhinvali December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A South Ossetian flag is attached to a snowman in Tskhinvali December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Tourists have dinner inside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Tourists have dinner inside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Visitors skate at the Tower of London ice rink in London December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Visitors skate at the Tower of London ice rink in London December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Picture shows the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Picture shows the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

A member of a local winter swimming club takes a bathe in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus four degrees Fahrenheit) in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A member of a local winter swimming club takes a bathe in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus four degrees Fahrenheit) in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Walker, a 58 stone (368 kg) polar bear, chases a plastic helmet in a pond on his third birthday at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Walker, a 58 stone (368 kg) polar bear, chases a plastic helmet in a pond on his third birthday at the Highland Wildlife Park in Kincraig, Scotland December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Pedestrians hold umbrellas for shelter from the snow in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Pedestrians hold umbrellas for shelter from the snow in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

People pass by a polling station during the parliamentary election in the village of Verkhniaya Biryusa in Taiga area, 84 km (52 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

People pass by a polling station during the parliamentary election in the village of Verkhniaya Biryusa in Taiga area, 84 km (52 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

A fisherman carries the biggest fish caught during a winter fishing event as he poses for photographs on the frozen surface of Shitoukoumen Reservoir in Changchun, Jilin province December 25, 2011. This event is part of the annual Changchun Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/China Daily

A fisherman carries the biggest fish caught during a winter fishing event as he poses for photographs on the frozen surface of Shitoukoumen Reservoir in Changchun, Jilin province December 25, 2011. This event is part of the annual Changchun Ice and Snow Festival. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

A horse carriage carrying tourists travels past ice sculptures during the lights testing period of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Kevin Chang, 8, plays with freshly fallen snow in Denver's Civic Center Park in downtown Denver, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Kevin Chang, 8, plays with freshly fallen snow in Denver's Civic Center Park in downtown Denver, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

Tourists walk in the snow outside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Tourists walk in the snow outside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

A bartender arranges ice glasses inside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

A bartender arranges ice glasses inside the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

A hand print is seen on the outside wall of the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

A hand print is seen on the outside wall of the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Wednesday, December 28, 2011

A couple walk during a snowfall in an amusement park in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A couple walk during a snowfall in an amusement park in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

