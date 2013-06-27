Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jun 27, 2013 | 5:20pm BST

Without a mosque in Athens

<p>An Orthodox nun shouts slogans during a rally organised by nationalists against plans for the construction of the first official mosque at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 26, 2013. Athens, which has not had a formal mosque since Greece won independence from occupying Ottomans in 1832, has come under fire for being one of the few European capitals without one. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An Orthodox nun shouts slogans during a rally organised by nationalists against plans for the construction of the first official mosque at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 26, 2013. Athens, which has not had a formal mosque since Greece won...more

Thursday, June 27, 2013

An Orthodox nun shouts slogans during a rally organised by nationalists against plans for the construction of the first official mosque at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 26, 2013. Athens, which has not had a formal mosque since Greece won independence from occupying Ottomans in 1832, has come under fire for being one of the few European capitals without one. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
1 / 30
<p>Muslim faithful pray inside a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Muslim faithful pray inside a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Muslim faithful pray inside a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
2 / 30
<p>Muslims pray inside a warehouse which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque in Athens, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Muslims pray inside a warehouse which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque in Athens, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Muslims pray inside a warehouse which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque in Athens, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
3 / 30
<p>Pakistani Nadim Sahed sweeps the stairs of the entrance of a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Pakistani Nadim Sahed sweeps the stairs of the entrance of a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Pakistani Nadim Sahed sweeps the stairs of the entrance of a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
4 / 30
<p>A general view of the area where a mosque is going to be built at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A general view of the area where a mosque is going to be built at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

A general view of the area where a mosque is going to be built at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
5 / 30
<p>A view of an old naval base, an area where a mosque is going to be built at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A view of an old naval base, an area where a mosque is going to be built at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

A view of an old naval base, an area where a mosque is going to be built at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
6 / 30
<p>Protesters shout slogans during a rally organised by nationalists against plans for the construction of the first official mosque at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Protesters shout slogans during a rally organised by nationalists against plans for the construction of the first official mosque at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Protesters shout slogans during a rally organised by nationalists against plans for the construction of the first official mosque at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
7 / 30
<p>A flyer depicting a mosque in a circle with a line through it is seen on the ground during a rally against plans for the construction of the first official mosque at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A flyer depicting a mosque in a circle with a line through it is seen on the ground during a rally against plans for the construction of the first official mosque at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

A flyer depicting a mosque in a circle with a line through it is seen on the ground during a rally against plans for the construction of the first official mosque at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
8 / 30
<p>Orthodox faithful attend a Sunday mass inside Agia Triada church at Piraeus port town near Athens, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Orthodox faithful attend a Sunday mass inside Agia Triada church at Piraeus port town near Athens, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Orthodox faithful attend a Sunday mass inside Agia Triada church at Piraeus port town near Athens, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
9 / 30
<p>Bishop Seraphim of Piraeus port town holds a religious ceremony at Agia Triada church in Piraeus near Athens, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Bishop Seraphim of Piraeus port town holds a religious ceremony at Agia Triada church in Piraeus near Athens, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Bishop Seraphim of Piraeus port town holds a religious ceremony at Agia Triada church in Piraeus near Athens, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
10 / 30
<p>Muslims leave a makeshift mosque after a Friday prayer at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Muslims leave a makeshift mosque after a Friday prayer at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Muslims leave a makeshift mosque after a Friday prayer at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
11 / 30
<p>Muslim faithful pray inside an old garage which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Muslim faithful pray inside an old garage which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Muslim faithful pray inside an old garage which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
12 / 30
<p>A muslim prays over a coffin before its departure for repatriation inside a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A muslim prays over a coffin before its departure for repatriation inside a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

A muslim prays over a coffin before its departure for repatriation inside a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
13 / 30
<p>Children study the Koran inside a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Children study the Koran inside a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Children study the Koran inside a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
14 / 30
<p>Muslim faithful pray inside a second-floor flat which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Nikaia suburb in Athens, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Muslim faithful pray inside a second-floor flat which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Nikaia suburb in Athens, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Muslim faithful pray inside a second-floor flat which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Nikaia suburb in Athens, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
15 / 30
<p>A muslim faithful prays inside a basement of a building which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A muslim faithful prays inside a basement of a building which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

A muslim faithful prays inside a basement of a building which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
16 / 30
<p>A boy enters the basement of a building which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A boy enters the basement of a building which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

A boy enters the basement of a building which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
17 / 30
<p>A man enters a makeshift mosque where others Muslim faithful pray at Kallithea suburb in Athens, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A man enters a makeshift mosque where others Muslim faithful pray at Kallithea suburb in Athens, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

A man enters a makeshift mosque where others Muslim faithful pray at Kallithea suburb in Athens, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
18 / 30
<p>A boy leans against the back of his father during a prayer inside an old garage which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A boy leans against the back of his father during a prayer inside an old garage which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

A boy leans against the back of his father during a prayer inside an old garage which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
19 / 30
<p>Muslims listen to a speech by an imam inside a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Muslims listen to a speech by an imam inside a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Muslims listen to a speech by an imam inside a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
20 / 30
<p>Muslim faithful pray inside an old garage which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Muslim faithful pray inside an old garage which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Muslim faithful pray inside an old garage which has been transformed into a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
21 / 30
<p>Muslims pray inside the Greek-Arabic educational cultural centre at Moschato suburb in Athens, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Muslims pray inside the Greek-Arabic educational cultural centre at Moschato suburb in Athens, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Muslims pray inside the Greek-Arabic educational cultural centre at Moschato suburb in Athens, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
22 / 30
<p>Orthodox faithful pray inside Agia Triada church at Piraeus port town near Athens, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Orthodox faithful pray inside Agia Triada church at Piraeus port town near Athens, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Orthodox faithful pray inside Agia Triada church at Piraeus port town near Athens, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
23 / 30
<p>A Muslim is silhouetted entering a makeshift mosque at a basement of a building at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A Muslim is silhouetted entering a makeshift mosque at a basement of a building at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

A Muslim is silhouetted entering a makeshift mosque at a basement of a building at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
24 / 30
<p>Muslim faithful pray in front of two coffins before their departure for repatriation inside a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Muslim faithful pray in front of two coffins before their departure for repatriation inside a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Muslim faithful pray in front of two coffins before their departure for repatriation inside a makeshift mosque at Neos Kosmos suburb in Athens, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
25 / 30
<p>Muslim faithful pray inside a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Muslim faithful pray inside a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Muslim faithful pray inside a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
26 / 30
<p>An Orthodox monk attends a rally organised by nationalists against plans for the construction of the first official mosque at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An Orthodox monk attends a rally organised by nationalists against plans for the construction of the first official mosque at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

An Orthodox monk attends a rally organised by nationalists against plans for the construction of the first official mosque at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
27 / 30
<p>Muslims hug each other after a Friday prayer in front of the Greek-Arabic educational cultural centre at Moschato suburb in Athens, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Muslims hug each other after a Friday prayer in front of the Greek-Arabic educational cultural centre at Moschato suburb in Athens, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

Muslims hug each other after a Friday prayer in front of the Greek-Arabic educational cultural centre at Moschato suburb in Athens, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
28 / 30
<p>A general view of the area where a mosque is going to be built at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A general view of the area where a mosque is going to be built at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

A general view of the area where a mosque is going to be built at Votanikos suburb in Athens, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
29 / 30
<p>A Muslim washes his ears before a Friday prayer next to a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A Muslim washes his ears before a Friday prayer next to a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Thursday, June 27, 2013

A Muslim washes his ears before a Friday prayer next to a makeshift mosque at Peristeri suburb in Athens, May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Searching for Snowden

Searching for Snowden

Next Slideshows

Searching for Snowden

Searching for Snowden

The whereabouts of Edward Snowden remain mysterious.

27 Jun 2013
U.S. employer held captive in China factory

U.S. employer held captive in China factory

Chip Starnes, president of the Florida-based Specialty Medical Supplies, is being held captive by about 100 workers in a Beijing factory over a pay dispute.

27 Jun 2013
Gay marriage supporters celebrate

Gay marriage supporters celebrate

Supporters of gay marriage react to the twin rulings.

26 Jun 2013
Calgary cleans up

Calgary cleans up

Calgary digs out following massive flooding.

26 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures