Without power in a heat wave

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A worker from Florida Power and Light repairs Pepco power lines downed by heavy storms six days ago in Bethesda, Maryland July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A worker from Florida Power and Light repairs Pepco power lines downed by heavy storms six days ago in Bethesda, Maryland July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A tree removal worker begins another long day in Silver Spring, Maryland July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A tree removal worker begins another long day in Silver Spring, Maryland July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A worker on a traveling crew from Florida Power and Light mops sweat from his forehead as his crew works to repair Pepco power lines downed by heavy storms six days ago in Bethesda, Maryland July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A worker on a traveling crew from Florida Power and Light mops sweat from his forehead as his crew works to repair Pepco power lines downed by heavy storms six days ago in Bethesda, Maryland July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Ben Cushman returns to his home to inspect interior damage in his children's bedrooms in Silver Spring, Maryland July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Ben Cushman returns to his home to inspect interior damage in his children's bedrooms in Silver Spring, Maryland July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A new utility pole arrives in Silver Spring, Maryland July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A new utility pole arrives in Silver Spring, Maryland July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, July 05, 2012

People survey storm damage in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Washington, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, July 05, 2012

People survey storm damage in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Washington, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A fallen tree rests over a backyard swimming pool in Silver Spring, Maryland July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A fallen tree rests over a backyard swimming pool in Silver Spring, Maryland July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A power company worker surveys damage to overhead power lines on Canal Road in Washington June 30, 2012, following an overnight storm in the Washington area. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A power company worker surveys damage to overhead power lines on Canal Road in Washington June 30, 2012, following an overnight storm in the Washington area. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, July 05, 2012

An electrical worker walks down a street where a fallen tree had cut overhead power lines, during emergency repairs in Wheaton, Maryland, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, July 05, 2012

An electrical worker walks down a street where a fallen tree had cut overhead power lines, during emergency repairs in Wheaton, Maryland, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A tree removal worker cuts down the remains of a damaged tree in Silver Spring, Maryland July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A tree removal worker cuts down the remains of a damaged tree in Silver Spring, Maryland July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Linemen work to try to restore power to a neighborhood of Falls Church, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Linemen work to try to restore power to a neighborhood of Falls Church, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Workers push over a tree that fell onto the 14th fairway following an overnight storm in the Washington area, at the AT&T National in Bethesda, Maryland, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Workers push over a tree that fell onto the 14th fairway following an overnight storm in the Washington area, at the AT&T National in Bethesda, Maryland, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, July 05, 2012

NASA handout images show the eastern United States before (June 28, 2012) and after (June 30, 2012) a massive power outage. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Thursday, July 05, 2012

NASA handout images show the eastern United States before (June 28, 2012) and after (June 30, 2012) a massive power outage. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A downed tree remains in front of a home in Falls Church, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A downed tree remains in front of a home in Falls Church, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A tree removal crew member heaves a piece of wood off a home's roof in Silver Spring, Maryland July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A tree removal crew member heaves a piece of wood off a home's roof in Silver Spring, Maryland July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Gas containers sit in front of a generator at a home in Falls Church, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Gas containers sit in front of a generator at a home in Falls Church, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A sign bears the bad news for members of Sleepy Hollow Bath and Racquet Club in Falls Church, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A sign bears the bad news for members of Sleepy Hollow Bath and Racquet Club in Falls Church, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A shopper buys ice at a supermarket in Falls Church, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A shopper buys ice at a supermarket in Falls Church, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Cliff Lutz (L) salvages wood to be used for fuel as county work crews remove storm debris in front of his home in Silver Spring, Maryland July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Cliff Lutz (L) salvages wood to be used for fuel as county work crews remove storm debris in front of his home in Silver Spring, Maryland July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A lineman works as the sun sets in Falls Church, Virginia July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, July 05, 2012

A lineman works as the sun sets in Falls Church, Virginia July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

