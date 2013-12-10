Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Dec 10, 2013 | 7:45pm GMT

Women at the top

<p>General Motors Co (Fortune ranking #7) has named Mary Barra, the company's global product development chief, as its new CEO, marking the first time a major U.S. automaker has been led by a woman. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

General Motors Co (Fortune ranking #7) has named Mary Barra, the company's global product development chief, as its new CEO, marking the first time a major U.S. automaker has been led by a woman. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

General Motors Co (Fortune ranking #7) has named Mary Barra, the company's global product development chief, as its new CEO, marking the first time a major U.S. automaker has been led by a woman. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
1 / 14
<p>Meg Whitman, Hewlett Packard (Fortune #15). REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Meg Whitman, Hewlett Packard (Fortune #15). REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Meg Whitman, Hewlett Packard (Fortune #15). REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
2 / 14
<p>Virginia Rometty, IBM (Fortune #20). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Virginia Rometty, IBM (Fortune #20). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Virginia Rometty, IBM (Fortune #20). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
3 / 14
<p>Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo (Fortune #43). REUTERS/Don Heupel</p>

Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo (Fortune #43). REUTERS/Don Heupel

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo (Fortune #43). REUTERS/Don Heupel

Close
4 / 14
<p>Marillyn A. Hewson, Lockheed Martin (Fortune #59). REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Marillyn A. Hewson, Lockheed Martin (Fortune #59). REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Marillyn A. Hewson, Lockheed Martin (Fortune #59). REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
5 / 14
<p>Ellen Kullman, DuPont (Fortune #72). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Ellen Kullman, DuPont (Fortune #72). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Ellen Kullman, DuPont (Fortune #72). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
6 / 14
<p>Irene Rosenfeld, Mondelez International (formerly Kraft Foods, Fortune #88). REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Irene Rosenfeld, Mondelez International (formerly Kraft Foods, Fortune #88). REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Irene Rosenfeld, Mondelez International (formerly Kraft Foods, Fortune #88). REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
7 / 14
<p>Ursula Burns, Xerox (Fortune #131). REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Ursula Burns, Xerox (Fortune #131). REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Ursula Burns, Xerox (Fortune #131). REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
8 / 14
<p>Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup (Fortune #338). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup (Fortune #338). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup (Fortune #338). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
9 / 14
<p>Heather Bresch, Mylan (Fortune #374). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Heather Bresch, Mylan (Fortune #374). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Heather Bresch, Mylan (Fortune #374). REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
10 / 14
<p>Gracia Martore, Gannett (Fortune #467). REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Gracia Martore, Gannett (Fortune #467). REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Gracia Martore, Gannett (Fortune #467). REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 14
<p>Marissa Mayer, Yahoo! (Fortune #494) REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Marissa Mayer, Yahoo! (Fortune #494) REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Marissa Mayer, Yahoo! (Fortune #494) REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
12 / 14
<p>Karen Katz (right), Neiman Marcus (Fortune #547), seen with Target President and CEO Gregg Steinhafel (left). REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Karen Katz (right), Neiman Marcus (Fortune #547), seen with Target President and CEO Gregg Steinhafel (left). REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Karen Katz (right), Neiman Marcus (Fortune #547), seen with Target President and CEO Gregg Steinhafel (left). REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
13 / 14
<p>Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski</p>

Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Tuesday, December 10, 2013

Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Snow across mid-America

Snow across mid-America

Next Slideshows

Snow across mid-America

Snow across mid-America

The nation's capital and elsewhere remained in the grip of Arctic air and snow that shows no signs of easing.

10 Dec 2013
The dirty air of China

The dirty air of China

Thick grey smog in the cities of China are symptomatic of the country's crippling air pollution crisis.

10 Dec 2013
Memorial for Nelson Mandela

Memorial for Nelson Mandela

World leaders and mourners say their farewells to late former South African president Nelson Mandela at a memorial service in Johannesburg's Soccer City.

10 Dec 2013
On the banks of North Korea

On the banks of North Korea

The Yalu River provides a unique vantage point for photographers to glimpse life in the secretive North Korean state.

10 Dec 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures