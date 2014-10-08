Women fighters of Ukraine
A Ukrainian servicewoman stands in Horlivka, Ukraine September 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A pro-Russian rebel looks on from a truck as she gets ready to take position near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport during fighting with Ukrainian government forces in the town of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil...more
A Ukrainian servicewoman Stella, 33, poses for a picture in the village of Schastya, near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her pistol in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadie, 36, poses at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadie, 36, stands at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
