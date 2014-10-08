Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Oct 8, 2014 | 8:30pm BST

Women fighters of Ukraine

A Ukrainian servicewoman stands in Horlivka, Ukraine September 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A Ukrainian servicewoman stands in Horlivka, Ukraine September 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A Ukrainian servicewoman stands in Horlivka, Ukraine September 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
1 / 10
A pro-Russian rebel looks on from a truck as she gets ready to take position near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport during fighting with Ukrainian government forces in the town of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A pro-Russian rebel looks on from a truck as she gets ready to take position near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport during fighting with Ukrainian government forces in the town of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil...more

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A pro-Russian rebel looks on from a truck as she gets ready to take position near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport during fighting with Ukrainian government forces in the town of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
2 / 10
A Ukrainian servicewoman Stella, 33, poses for a picture in the village of Schastya, near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A Ukrainian servicewoman Stella, 33, poses for a picture in the village of Schastya, near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A Ukrainian servicewoman Stella, 33, poses for a picture in the village of Schastya, near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
3 / 10
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her pistol in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her pistol in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her pistol in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 10
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadie, 36, poses at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Ukrainian servicewoman Nadie, 36, poses at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadie, 36, poses at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
5 / 10
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 10
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka, eastern Ukraine, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 10
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
8 / 10
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A woman fighting on the side of pro-Russian rebels poses with her rifle in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 10
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadie, 36, stands at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Ukrainian servicewoman Nadie, 36, stands at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadie, 36, stands at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

Next Slideshows

Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes announced so far.

08 Oct 2014
Farming for salmon

Farming for salmon

A look inside Australia's second largest salmon farm.

07 Oct 2014
Putin's fans

Putin's fans

Supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

07 Oct 2014
Rise of the machines

Rise of the machines

A look at the new generation of robot technology.

07 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures