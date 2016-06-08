Edition:
United Kingdom

Women for Hillary

Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
SAN DIEGO, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Campaign workers at a local Hillary Clinton organizing office wait for Clinton to visit during a stop in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Campaign workers at a local Hillary Clinton organizing office wait for Clinton to visit during a stop in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 30
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
SAN JOSE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during a campaign event in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during a campaign event in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
2 / 30
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Durham, United States
Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016

A girl listens as Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A girl listens as Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 30
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
COMMERCE, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Marlena Steinbach, 9, cheers for Hillary Clinton at the IBEW union hall in Commerce, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Marlena Steinbach, 9, cheers for Hillary Clinton at the IBEW union hall in Commerce, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 30
Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016

A guest listens as Hillary Clinton speaks during a service at Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A guest listens as Hillary Clinton speaks during a service at Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 30
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Durham, United States
Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016

Supporters react as Hillary Clinton arrives for a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Supporters react as Hillary Clinton arrives for a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 30
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
CULVER CITY, United States
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

Hillary Clinton poses for a group picture on stage during an appearance at a "Women for Hillary" event in Culver City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Hillary Clinton poses for a group picture on stage during an appearance at a "Women for Hillary" event in Culver City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 30
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
NASHVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016

A woman listens as Hillary Clinton takes the stage to rally with supporters at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
A woman listens as Hillary Clinton takes the stage to rally with supporters at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 30
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during her California/New Jersey primary night rally in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during her California/New Jersey primary night rally in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 30
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
OAKLAND, United States
Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016

Attendees look through the door while waiting for Hillary Clinton at La Escuelita School in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
Attendees look through the door while waiting for Hillary Clinton at La Escuelita School in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
10 / 30
Photographer
Charles Mostoller
Location
PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016

Supporters of Hillary Clinton are seen through her legs during a campaign event in the courtyard of Philadelphia's City Hall. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton are seen through her legs during a campaign event in the courtyard of Philadelphia's City Hall. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
11 / 30
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
BUENA PARK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Supporters listen to Hillary Clinton speak at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Supporters listen to Hillary Clinton speak at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 30
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016

Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 30
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016

A supporter of Hillary Clinton holds a sign at a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Mannhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton holds a sign at a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Mannhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 30
Photographer
Randall Hill
Location
COLUMBIA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016

A young supporter cheers as Hillary Clinton speaks during a primary night party in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
A young supporter cheers as Hillary Clinton speaks during a primary night party in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
15 / 30
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016

Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 30
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
Rochester, United States
Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016

A supporter of Hillary Clinton stands during a campaign event at the Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton stands during a campaign event at the Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 30
Photographer
Mark Makela
Location
DUNMORE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016

Supporters of Hillary Clinton listen to the candidate during a rally at Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton listen to the candidate during a rally at Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
18 / 30
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
PHOENIX, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016

Supporter Gretchen Baer wears an outfit depicting Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Supporter Gretchen Baer wears an outfit depicting Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 30
Photographer
Elizabeth Shafiroff
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016

Supporters cheer for Hillary Clinton in Bedford-Stuyvesant, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
Supporters cheer for Hillary Clinton in Bedford-Stuyvesant, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
20 / 30
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016

A young woman listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A young woman listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
21 / 30
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
PHOENIX, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016

Supporter Jerry Emmett holds signs before a campaign rally by Hillary Clinton at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Supporter Jerry Emmett holds signs before a campaign rally by Hillary Clinton at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 30
Photographer
Charles Mostoller
Location
PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016

Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend a campaign event at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend a campaign event at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
23 / 30
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
SACRAMENTO, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016

Supporters cheer on Hillary Clinton as she speaks during a campaign stop in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Supporters cheer on Hillary Clinton as she speaks during a campaign stop in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 30
Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
CHAPPAQUA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016

Supporters of Hillary Clinton pose for a selfie outside the Grafflin School where Clinton voted in the New York presidential primary in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton pose for a selfie outside the Grafflin School where Clinton voted in the New York presidential primary in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
25 / 30
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016

A supporter fans herself as Hillary Clinton speaks at Southwest College in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
A supporter fans herself as Hillary Clinton speaks at Southwest College in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
26 / 30
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
NASHVILLE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016

People listen as Hillary Clinton rallies with supporters at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
People listen as Hillary Clinton rallies with supporters at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
27 / 30
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
CHICAGO, United States
Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016

A woman reacts after meeting Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally at the Chicago Local Plumbers Union. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A woman reacts after meeting Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally at the Chicago Local Plumbers Union. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
28 / 30
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
COLUMBIA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016

Supporters cheer as the television networks project Hillary Clinton as the winner of South Carolina primary at a party in Columbia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Supporters cheer as the television networks project Hillary Clinton as the winner of South Carolina primary at a party in Columbia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
29 / 30
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
RIVERSIDE, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

A supporter listens to Hillary Clinton speak at the University of California Riverside in Riverside, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A supporter listens to Hillary Clinton speak at the University of California Riverside in Riverside, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
30 / 30

Women for Hillary

Women for Hillary Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Clash in Caracas

Clash in Caracas
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »