Women for Hillary
Campaign workers at a local Hillary Clinton organizing office wait for Clinton to visit during a stop in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during a campaign event in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A girl listens as Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Marlena Steinbach, 9, cheers for Hillary Clinton at the IBEW union hall in Commerce, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A guest listens as Hillary Clinton speaks during a service at Brown Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Supporters react as Hillary Clinton arrives for a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton poses for a group picture on stage during an appearance at a "Women for Hillary" event in Culver City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman listens as Hillary Clinton takes the stage to rally with supporters at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during her California/New Jersey primary night rally in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Attendees look through the door while waiting for Hillary Clinton at La Escuelita School in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Supporters of Hillary Clinton are seen through her legs during a campaign event in the courtyard of Philadelphia's City Hall. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Supporters listen to Hillary Clinton speak at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Hillary Clinton holds a sign at a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Mannhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A young supporter cheers as Hillary Clinton speaks during a primary night party in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Hillary Clinton stands during a campaign event at the Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Hillary Clinton listen to the candidate during a rally at Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Supporter Gretchen Baer wears an outfit depicting Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Supporters cheer for Hillary Clinton in Bedford-Stuyvesant, in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
A young woman listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporter Jerry Emmett holds signs before a campaign rally by Hillary Clinton at Carl Hayden Community High School in Phoenix, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend a campaign event at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Supporters cheer on Hillary Clinton as she speaks during a campaign stop in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters of Hillary Clinton pose for a selfie outside the Grafflin School where Clinton voted in the New York presidential primary in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter fans herself as Hillary Clinton speaks at Southwest College in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People listen as Hillary Clinton rallies with supporters at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman reacts after meeting Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally at the Chicago Local Plumbers Union. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters cheer as the television networks project Hillary Clinton as the winner of South Carolina primary at a party in Columbia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter listens to Hillary Clinton speak at the University of California Riverside in Riverside, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson