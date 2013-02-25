Edition:
Women in power

<p>Thailand's new Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra of the Puea Thai Party laughs with members of parliament moments after being elected as the country's 28th prime minister in parliament in Bangkok August 5, 2011. Thailand's parliament elected Yingluck Shinawatra as the country's first female prime minister after the political novice won the support of more than half of the lawmakers in a televised vote, according to Reuters calculations. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

<p>South Korean new President Park Geun-hye salutes during her inauguration ceremony as the 18th South Korean President at the National Assembly in Seoul February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool</p>

<p>Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she arrives for a two-day European leaders summit in Brussels June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet</p>

<p>Jamaica's Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller is greeted by supporters at her constituency office in Kingston, Jamaica September 2, 2007. REUTERS/Hans Deryk</p>

<p>Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt arrives at a meeting of the European Socialists (PES) ahead of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

<p>Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar joins in the singing at the 16th Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebration at the Spiritual Baptist Empowerment Hall in Maloney March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva</p>

<p>Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner throws flowers into the Bahia de Ushuaia (Ushuaia Bay) waters to pay homage to the fallen soldiers during the Falklands War in Ushuaia April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Facundo Santana</p>

<p>Iceland's Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir answers questions at a news conference with foreign news media in Reykjavik April 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong</p>

<p>Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite arrives at an European Union extraordinary leaders summit on Libya and North Africa, in Brussels March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ezequiel Scagnetti</p>

<p>Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks with her Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh during her ceremonial reception at the presidential palace in New Delhi January 11, 2010. Hasina REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>President of the Republic of Malawi Joyce Banda attends the World Energy Forum during the first day of the programme at the Dubai World Trade Centre October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh</p>

<p>Croatia's Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor attends a news conference during an European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

<p>Kosovo's President Atifete Jahjaga talks to reporters after a meeting with Serbia's President Tomislav Nikolic in Brussels February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>President of Liberia Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf smiles before speaking at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts September 18, 2006. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla Miranda addresses the 65th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during the signing ceremony of the National Commitment to Improvement of Working Conditions in the Construction Industry at the planalto palace in Brasilia March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard embraces former Prime Minister Bob Hawke at the Labor party's federal election campaign launch event in Brisbane August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Meares/Pool</p>

