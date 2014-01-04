Women in the Marines

Marine One pilot Major Jennifer Grieves of Glendale, Ariz., lands her last flight of Marine One at the White House in Washington, July 16, 2009. Grieves, who is ending her rotation as pilot of Marine One today, was the first female Marine One pilot. She was designated a "Marine One" pilot in May 2008 and has flown former President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama on numerous occasions. Today's crew of Marine One are all women in honor of Grieves' achievement. REUTERS/Larry Downing