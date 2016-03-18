Women in the U.S. military

Then-U.S. Army First Lieutenant Kirsten Griest (C) and fellow soldiers participate in combatives training during the Ranger Course on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 20, 2015. Griest and another woman, 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, completed the daunting U.S....more

Then-U.S. Army First Lieutenant Kirsten Griest (C) and fellow soldiers participate in combatives training during the Ranger Course on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 20, 2015. Griest and another woman, 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, completed the daunting U.S. Army Ranger school in August 2015, becoming the first ever female graduates of the Ranger school. Defense Secretary Carter announced in December 2015 that the U.S. military will open all combat jobs to women. REUTERS/Spc. Nikayla Shodeen/U.S. Army/Handout via Reuters

