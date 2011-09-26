Edition:
Women of Saudi Arabia

Monday, September 26, 2011

Female Saudi workers look into the mirror at the Jeddah chamber of commerce and industry, February 15, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Female Saudi workers look into the mirror at the Jeddah chamber of commerce and industry, February 15, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A vendor arranges jewelery at the 12th Abha Festival, October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Fahad Shaheed

A vendor arranges jewelery at the 12th Abha Festival, October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Fahad Shaheed

A Saudi woman looks out from the back seat of a car in Jeddah, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

A Saudi woman looks out from the back seat of a car in Jeddah, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

A burqa-clad Saudi woman and her husband shop at a market ahead of a falcon competition in Nuayriyyah, February 8, 2007. REUTERS/Hamad Mohammed

A burqa-clad Saudi woman and her husband shop at a market ahead of a falcon competition in Nuayriyyah, February 8, 2007. REUTERS/Hamad Mohammed

Women walk past an empty coffee shop during summer, in Riyadh, July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Women walk past an empty coffee shop during summer, in Riyadh, July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

A Saudi security woman is pictured at a mall in Jeddah, March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

A Saudi security woman is pictured at a mall in Jeddah, March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Saudi Arabia's Jeddah United warm up before their friendly basketball game against Jordan's Al Reyadeh in Amman, April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Saudi Arabia's Jeddah United warm up before their friendly basketball game against Jordan's Al Reyadeh in Amman, April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Saudi women walk in Jeddah, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Saudi women walk in Jeddah, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

A Saudi woman shops at a mall with her children in Jeddah, March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

A Saudi woman shops at a mall with her children in Jeddah, March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Veiled Saudi women take photos of their children during a ceremony to celebrate Saudi Arabia's Independence Day in Riyadh, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Veiled Saudi women take photos of their children during a ceremony to celebrate Saudi Arabia's Independence Day in Riyadh, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

A Saudi woman adjusts her son's headdress at Al-Faisaliya mall after the breaking of fast, or Iftar, in Riyadh, September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

A Saudi woman adjusts her son's headdress at Al-Faisaliya mall after the breaking of fast, or Iftar, in Riyadh, September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

A Saudi man drives his relatives in Jeddah, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

A Saudi man drives his relatives in Jeddah, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

A female Saudi dietician works in the kitchen of the International Medical Center in Jeddah, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

A female Saudi dietician works in the kitchen of the International Medical Center in Jeddah, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

A Saudi woman gets in the back seat of her car in Jeddah, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

A Saudi woman gets in the back seat of her car in Jeddah, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Saudis buy meat at al-Badoo Souq in downtown Jeddah ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Saudis buy meat at al-Badoo Souq in downtown Jeddah ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

A female Saudi telephone operator works at the International Medical Center in Jeddah, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

A female Saudi telephone operator works at the International Medical Center in Jeddah, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Saudi women wait for a car to arrive in Riyadh, June 9, 2005. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

Saudi women wait for a car to arrive in Riyadh, June 9, 2005. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

Saudi women pray during Eid al-Adha celebrations on a street in Riyadh, November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Saudi women pray during Eid al-Adha celebrations on a street in Riyadh, November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

A female Saudi pharmacist dispenses medicines at the International Medical Center in Jeddah, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

A female Saudi pharmacist dispenses medicines at the International Medical Center in Jeddah, June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Women pose during the "Pink October" national campaign which aims to raise awareness for breast cancer, in Jeddah, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Women pose during the "Pink October" national campaign which aims to raise awareness for breast cancer, in Jeddah, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

