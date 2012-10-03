Edition:
United Kingdom

Women of Saudi Arabia

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Female Saudi workers look into the mirror at the Jeddah chamber of commerce and industry, February 15, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Female Saudi workers look into the mirror at the Jeddah chamber of commerce and industry, February 15, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
1 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Women walk past an empty coffee shop during summer, with temperatures rising above 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) in Riyadh July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji (SAUDI ARABIA) Also see image: GF1DVYCMASAA

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Women walk past an empty coffee shop during summer, with temperatures rising above 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) in Riyadh July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji (SAUDI ARABIA) Also see image: GF1DVYCMASAA

Close
2 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Close
3 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi businesswoman Salwa Radwan works in her chocolate shop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 16, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi businesswoman Salwa Radwan works in her chocolate shop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 16, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
4 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Veiled Saudi women talk on their BlackBerry phones at a shopping mall in Riyadh August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Veiled Saudi women talk on their BlackBerry phones at a shopping mall in Riyadh August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Close
5 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

A Saudi saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

A Saudi saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Close
6 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi women work in a website designing company in Jeddah in this February 14, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi women work in a website designing company in Jeddah in this February 14, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files

Close
7 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Women pose during the "Pink October" national campaign which aims to raise awareness for breast cancer, in Jeddah October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Women pose during the "Pink October" national campaign which aims to raise awareness for breast cancer, in Jeddah October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Close
8 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi Arabia's Sarah Attar (R) starts her women's 800m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi Arabia's Sarah Attar (R) starts her women's 800m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi Arabia's Jeddah United warm up before their friendly basketball game against Jordan's Al Reyadeh in Amman April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi Arabia's Jeddah United warm up before their friendly basketball game against Jordan's Al Reyadeh in Amman April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Close
10 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

A Saudi woman shops at a mall with her children in Jeddah March 8, 2009. Arab countries are sharing in the celebration of International Women's day. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

A Saudi woman shops at a mall with her children in Jeddah March 8, 2009. Arab countries are sharing in the celebration of International Women's day. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Close
11 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudis buy meat at al-Badoo Souq in downtown Jeddah ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudis buy meat at al-Badoo Souq in downtown Jeddah ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Female Saudi telephone operators work at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Female Saudi telephone operators work at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Close
13 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Female Saudi photographer Muneera Al Romaih (R) takes a photo during the opening of their Saudi group Photographers women Gallery in Amman April 8, 2009. The gallery entitled "angle". REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Female Saudi photographer Muneera Al Romaih (R) takes a photo during the opening of their Saudi group Photographers women Gallery in Amman April 8, 2009. The gallery entitled "angle". REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
14 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

A Saudi woman checks out a room during the opening ceremony of Luthan Hotel, which caters exclusively to women, in Riyadh March 18, 2008. The hotel is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the Gulf region. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

A Saudi woman checks out a room during the opening ceremony of Luthan Hotel, which caters exclusively to women, in Riyadh March 18, 2008. The hotel is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the Gulf region. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Close
15 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi businesswoman Zizi Badar (L) who runs a beauty company, talks to another woman in a rest room in Jeddah February 11, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi businesswoman Zizi Badar (L) who runs a beauty company, talks to another woman in a rest room in Jeddah February 11, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
16 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudis shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudis shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Close
17 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi fashion designer Hanan Al-Madani, who runs a fashion company called al-Bana, works on a dress in her workshop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi fashion designer Hanan Al-Madani, who runs a fashion company called al-Bana, works on a dress in her workshop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
18 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi women pray during Eid al-Adha celebrations on a street in Riyadh November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi women pray during Eid al-Adha celebrations on a street in Riyadh November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
20 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

A female Saudi pharmacist works at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

A female Saudi pharmacist works at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Close
21 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Muslim pilgrims make their way to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque upon their arrival in Mecca, during the annual haj pilgrimage, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Muslim pilgrims make their way to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque upon their arrival in Mecca, during the annual haj pilgrimage, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
22 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi make-up artist Zizi Badar (R), who runs a beauty company, has a meeting with an assistant in her office in Jeddah February 21, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi make-up artist Zizi Badar (R), who runs a beauty company, has a meeting with an assistant in her office in Jeddah February 21, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
23 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Veiled Saudi women take photos of their children during a ceremony to celebrate Saudi Arabia's Independence Day in Riyadh September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Veiled Saudi women take photos of their children during a ceremony to celebrate Saudi Arabia's Independence Day in Riyadh September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Close
24 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Female Saudi doctor Mervat A. Qutub examines a child at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Female Saudi doctor Mervat A. Qutub examines a child at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Close
25 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

An unidentified Saudi woman works in the laboratory of the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

An unidentified Saudi woman works in the laboratory of the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Close
26 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi Tuba O. Tereki (L), director of the International Medical Center, meets her staff in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi Tuba O. Tereki (L), director of the International Medical Center, meets her staff in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil

Close
27 / 28
Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi businesswoman Sameera Bitar (L), who runs a public relations and event management company, works as her husband, retired general Mohamad Al- Juhami looks on, in her office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 19, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Saudi businesswoman Sameera Bitar (L), who runs a public relations and event management company, works as her husband, retired general Mohamad Al- Juhami looks on, in her office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 19, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
28 / 28

Women of Saudi Arabia

Women of Saudi Arabia Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Zuckerberg's gray t-shirt

Zuckerberg's gray t-shirt
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Pictures of the month: February

All Collections

Pictures of the month: February

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Highlights from Paris Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from Paris Fashion Week

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Brutal street battle for Mosul

All Collections

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Mount Etna erupts

All Collections

Mount Etna erupts

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Trump addresses Congress

All Collections

Trump addresses Congress

Wednesday, March 01, 2017

View More Slideshows »